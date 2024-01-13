AFC Wildcard Round: Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City Chiefs Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins come into the playoffs limping after dropping back-to-back games to the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills. Their wildcard round matchup features a rematch of their week nine game that they played in Frankfurt, Germany against the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, this game will take place in the frigid confines of Arrowhead Stadium where the wind chill temps at game time are forecast to be around 30 degrees below zero. This game will also mark the first time the Dolphins have earned back-to-back playoff berths since the 2000/2001 seasons.

Please use this live game thread to discuss this evening’s Wildcard Round playoff game between your Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs. Please follow all site rules in the live threads as with any other post on The Phinsider. Also, please remember that SBNation has a strict prohibition against sharing, discussing, or requesting illegal game streams.

Miami Dolphins (11-6) 2nd AFC East @ Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) 1st AFC West

Kickoff: Sunday, January 13th, 2024, 8:10 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 13th, 2024, 8:10 p.m. ET Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri Streaming: Peacock ; NFL+ (Simulcast via phone or tablet)

; (Simulcast via phone or tablet) TV: Local coverage on NBC in Kansas City and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale; NFL

Local coverage on NBC in Kansas City and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale; NFL TV Broadcast Team: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline) National Radio Broadcast: Westwood One

Westwood One National Radio Broadcast Team: Kevin Harlan, Ross Tucker, Olivia Dekker

Kevin Harlan, Ross Tucker, Olivia Dekker Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell SiriusXM Channels: 391 (National), 226 (Miami Dolphins), 227 (Kansas City Chiefs), 228 (Spanish)

391 (National), 226 (Miami Dolphins), 227 (Kansas City Chiefs), 228 (Spanish) Referees: Brad Rogers (Referee), Ramon George (Umpire), Kent Payne (Down Judge), Kevin Codey (Line Judge), Trawick Boger (Field Judge), Don Willard (Side Judge), Terrence Miles (Back Judge), Matt Sumstine (Replay Official), Tim England (Replay Assistant)

Brad Rogers (Referee), Ramon George (Umpire), Kent Payne (Down Judge), Kevin Codey (Line Judge), Trawick Boger (Field Judge), Don Willard (Side Judge), Terrence Miles (Back Judge), Matt Sumstine (Replay Official), Tim England (Replay Assistant) Alternate Officials: Clete Blackman (Referee), Roy Ellison (Umpire), Danny Short (Down Judge), David Meslow (Side Judge), Tony Josselyn (Back Judge)

-Note: Rodgers worked the Jets at Dolphins game in Week 15. Alternate referee Blackman was assigned to the Dolphins at Ravens game in Week 17.

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook : Chiefs -5 | Total: 43.5

Chiefs -5 | Total: 43.5 Weather: -3°F, Partly Cloudy (Windchill -22°F)

-3°F, Partly Cloudy (Windchill -22°F) Head-to-Head: Chiefs 16-13 (Regular Season); Miami 3-0 (Playoffs)

Chiefs 16-13 (Regular Season); Miami 3-0 (Playoffs) Most Recent Game Results: Chiefs 21-14 at Frankfurt, Germany, 2023 Week 9 (11/5/2023)

Chiefs 21-14 at Frankfurt, Germany, 2023 Week 9 (11/5/2023) Most Recent Game at Site Results: Chiefs 29-13 at Kansas City, 2017 Week 16 (12/24/2017)

Chiefs 29-13 at Kansas City, 2017 Week 16 (12/24/2017) SB Nation Chiefs Coverage: Arrowhead Pride | @ArrowheadPride

Injury Report: