Dolphins vs. Chiefs odds: Wild Card player prop bets to consider for Miami

Super Wild Card Weekend for the 2024 NFL playoffs brings with it a rematch from Week 9 when the Miami Dolphins lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany. This weekend’s game is back in the United States, with Kansas City hosting Miami in what is expected to be a freezingly cold Arrowhead Stadium. Can Miami avenge the 21-14 loss in Germany and continue moving forward in the playoff tournament?

If the Dolphins are going to win Saturday night’s game, they are going to need strong performances from key players. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, and linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah all find themselves in our weekly Dolphins player prop bets to consider for this game.

Based on the odds brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook, each of those five players could be in a position to go over the selected stat line - and Miami likely needs them to go over to have success. Interestingly, as of Saturday morning, the Dolphins do not have running back prop bets on the board at DraftKings Sportsbook, likely as they are trying to determine if starting running back Raheem Mostert will be able to play, and how the Dolphins will split the carries between him and rookie De’Von Achane. In a game with a windchill expected to be around 35 degrees below zero, the running game could be huge - but the prop bets do not allow for them to be selected right now.

As such, here are my prop bets for the Dolphins during Wild Card Weekend. All of these are available from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tua Tagovailoa, 34.5 longest pass completion

Over: -115; Under: -115

This is going to be a run-heavy type of game, especially if the weather proves to match the forecast. However, the Dolphins offense is still going to throw the ball, and the explosiveness will show up at some point. Hill is going to be looking to break one against his former team, and that will allow Tagovailoa to have a 35-yard completion at some point.

Tyreek Hill, 25.5 longest reception

Over: -110; Under: -120

If Tagovailoa is going to reach 35 yards on a pass to Hill, then Hill will have to surpass the 25.5-yard mark. Seems pretty straight forward to take the over here as well.

Jaylen Waddle, 3.5 receptions

Over: -166; Under: +130

The Dolphins have to do something other than force the ball to Hill every pass attempt. Assuming Waddle is playing in the game, and the likelihood that the Chiefs will be trying to make sure Hill does not beat them, there should be plenty of targets to Waddle, especially early in the game. Getting four catches should be easy.

Christian Wilkins, 3.5 tackles and assists

Over: +105; Under: -135

The weather dictates this is going to be a running-focused game. That should allow Wilkins to be active near the line of scrimmage, making tackles to force the Chiefs into passing situations. After a season of seeing Wilkins running 30 yards down field to make a tackle, seeing him make some big run stuffs at the line of scrimmage will seem like an easy day for him. He has surpassed 3.5 tackles in eight games this season, and he should be able to do it again this week.

Emmanuel Ogbah, 0.25 sacks

Over: +190; Under: -250

Normally, I take a Jason Sanders prop bet with the fifth position, but Sanders is not on the board for DraftKings Sportsbook. Instead, I will stay on the defense.

Miami’s edge rushers have been decimated by injury. It really is incredible just how unlucky the outside linebackers have been. Ogbah has been limited to a rotational role all season, but he still has recorded 5.5 sacks. He should see plenty of opportunities in this game. Getting at least 0.5 sacks seems like a possibility.