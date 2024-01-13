AFC Wildcard Round: Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans Live Thread & Game Information

The first of six NFL Wildcard Round playoff games feature the AFC North’s second-place Cleveland Browns and the AFC South’s first-place Houston Texans. The Browns come into the playoffs off a loss to their divisional rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, 14 to 31. The Texans come into this first playoff game on a two-game win streak including a win over their divisional rival, the Indianapolis Colts, 23 to 19. These two squads faced off in the regular season three weeks ago, a game that the Texans lost to the Browns 36 to 22.

Please use this thread to follow and discuss this afternoon's playoff game and any other news from around the NFL this past weekend and your Miami Dolphins.

Cleveland Browns (11-6) 2nd AFC North @ Houston Texans (10-7) 1st AFC South