Dolphins vs. Chiefs Wild Card 2024 preview and in-game coverage, updates, reactions, analysis

The Miami Dolphins begin their 2024 NFL playoff run with a visit to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. We preview the game and bring you all our pre-, in-, and post-game coverage.

The Miami Dolphins’ 2023 schedule included a Week 9 visit to the Kansas City Chiefs. This game reunited Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill with his former Chiefs teammates a year and a half after being traded to the Dolphins. That visit, however, was not to Kansas City, but instead was a game played in Frankfurt, Germany, with the Chiefs as the “host” for the game, taking away an opportunity for Chiefs fans to see Hill back in Arrowhead Stadium.

Fast forward to the start of the playoffs, and the Dolphins are once again scheduled to visit the Chiefs as part of Super Wild Card Weekend, and this time it will be in Kansas City. Can Hill and the sixth-seeded Dolphins pull off an upset win over the third-seeded Chiefs in what is expected to be frigid weather?

The game will be broadcast exclusively via online stream on Peacock. You can also find a stream for it on NFL+, which will simulcast all playoff games but limit the viewing to phone or tablet.

Miami finished the season as the top offense in the league, despite their struggles over the final two weeks when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. Miami averaged 401.3 yards per game this year, with the league’s best-passing offense at 265.5 yards per game and the sixth-best rushing offense averaging 135.8 yards per game. Miami finished the season with the second-best scoring offense, averaging 29.2 points per game.

Kansas City ended the 2023 regular season ninth in offense with a 351.3 yards per game average. They were sixth in passing offense, gaining 246.4 yards per game through the air, and 19th in rushing offense, with 104.9 yards on the ground. They scored 21.8 points per game, 15th in the league.

The Dolphins defense had climbed into the top five in the league this year as they settled into defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s system, but the injuries that have mounted throughout the second half of the season dropped them to 10th by the end of the year, allowing an average of 318.3 yards per game. They were 15th against the pass, allowing 221.2 yards per game through the air, and seventh against the run, giving up 97.1 yards per contest. Their 23.0 points per game allowed ranked 22nd.

The Chiefs finished the regular season with the second-best defense in the league, giving up just 289.8 yards per game. The pass defense allowed 176.5 yards per game and ranked fourth in the league, while the rush defense gave up 113.2 yards per game, ranking the unit 18th in the league. Kansas City’s 17.3 points per game allowed was the second-best average for the season.

The Week 9 meeting between the Dolphins and Chiefs in Germany featured the first scoreless first half for Miami on the year, with the Chiefs jumping out to a 21-0 lead at halftime. The Dolphins responded on both offense and defense in the second half, scoring twice in the third quarter to pull within seven while the defense shutout Kansas City. It was not enough, however, as neither team scored in the fourth period and Kansas City beat Miami 21-14.

Neither team had a great offensive day, with Miami gaining 292 yards and Kansas City tallying 267. The passing stats were basically even, with Miami throwing for 175 yards compared to the Chiefs’ 174. On the ground, the Dolphins gained 117 yards on a 5.6 yards per carry average, while Kansas City picked up 93 yards, averaging 3.9 yards per carry.

In a game in which the wind chill is expected to be around minus-35 degrees Fahrenheit, the running game could be the biggest difference in Saturday’s game. Can Miami find the success they had back in Week 9, then sustain it throughout the entire game? That may be the recipe for a Dolphins upset.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the odds for this weekend’s game continue to favor the Chiefs. It originally opened as a 2.5-point spread, but throughout the week it has continued to slide toward a bigger mark. As of Saturday morning, the oddsmakers have the Chiefs favored by five points. The point total for the game is 43.5 combined points, with the Dolphins +200 for the straight-up win on the moneyline while the Chiefs are -245.

(6) Miami Dolphins at (3) Kansas City Chiefs

2024 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend

When: Saturday, January 13, 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 8:15 p.m. ET Streaming: Peacock; NFL+ (Simulcast)

Peacock; NFL+ (Simulcast) TV Coverage: Local coverage on NBC in Kansas City and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale; NFL Network replays at 12am ET and 6 am ET on Sunday

Local coverage on NBC in Kansas City and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale; NFL Network replays at 12am ET and 6 am ET on Sunday Broadcast Team: Mike Tirico, Jason Garrett, Kaylee Hartung

Mike Tirico, Jason Garrett, Kaylee Hartung National Radio Broadcast: Westwood One

Westwood One National Radio Broadcast Team: Kevin Harlan, Ross Tucker, Olivia Dekker

Kevin Harlan, Ross Tucker, Olivia Dekker Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper SiriusXM Channels: 391 (National), 226 (Dolphins), 227 (Chiefs), 228 (Spanish)

AFC playoff seeding

1 - Baltimore Ravens (13-4, AFC North champ) - Bye Week

2 - Buffalo Bills (11-6, AFC East champ)

3 - Kansas City Chiefs (11-6, AFC West champ)

4 - Houston Texans (10-7, AFC South champ)

5 - Cleveland Browns (11-6, Wild Card 1)

6 - Miami Dolphins (11-6, Wild Card 2)

7 - Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7, Wild Card 3)