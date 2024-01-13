Dolphins vs. Chiefs: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Miami Dolphins begin their 2024 NFL playoffs run with a game at the Kansas City Chiefs. This was not the matchup, or location, the Dolphins were hoping to have this weekend, having held on to one of the top two seeds and the AFC East division lead for most of the year, only to have it all slip away with last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Instead of staying home this weekend, Miami, as the sixth seed in the AFC playoff picture, has to travel to Kansas City, where the wind chill is expected to be near 35-degrees below zero.

Miami lost to the Chiefs 21-14 back in Week 9, a game played in Frankfurt, Germany. This weekend’s game will be in Kansas City and brings with it a return of former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Arrowhead Stadium. The 2023 regular season’s receiving yardage leader, Hill has continued his streak of eight-straight Pro Bowl selections, six with Kansa City and two with the Dolphins, making him the first receiver to be selected to the all-star event in each of his first eight seasons in the league. How will Hill respond to being back in Kansas City? How will the Chiefs fans respond to him wearing a Dolphins jersey?

The Dolphins come into this game decimated by injury, particularly to the pass rushers. The team added three edge rushers to the roster after seeing linebacker Jerome Baker, Cameron Goode, and Andrew Van Ginkel land on injured reserve. Justin Houston and Bruce Irvin were added to the 53-man roster, with Melvin Ingram promoted from the practice squad to the active roster. To replace Ingram on the practice squad, Miami signed Malik Reed, bringing back the veteran who was with the team in training camp this year before joining the Las Vegas Raiders for the season. He could be elevated for the game, working as a rotational edge rusher and as a special teams contributor.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the line for this game has climbed to favoring the Chiefs by five points as of Saturday afternoon. The point total is set at 43.5 combined points while the Dolphins are +195 for the straight-up win and the Chiefs are -238 on the moneyline.

Related All our Wild Card Dolphins at Chiefs game coverage

How can you watch the game? We have everything you need to know right here.

Kickoff: Saturday, January 13, 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Online Stream Options: Peacock; NFL+ (Simulcast on phone/tablet)

TV Broadcast Team: Mike Tirico, Jason Garrett, Kaylee Hartung

National Radio Broadcast: Westwood One

National Radio Broadcast Team: Kevin Harlan, Ross Tucker, Olivia Dekker

Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Related Miami Dolphins Radio Network affiliate stations

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

SiriusXM Channels: Channel 391 (National), 226 (Dolphins), 227 (Chiefs), 228 (Spanish)

Referees: Brad Rogers (Referee), Ramon George (Umpire), Kent Payne (Down Judge), Kevin Codey (Line Judge), Trawick Boger (Field Judge), Don Willard (Side Judge), Terrence Miles (Back Judge), Matt Sumstine (Replay Official), Tim England (Replay Assistant)

Alternate Officials: Clete Blackman (Referee), Roy Ellison (Umpire), Danny Short (Down Judge), David Meslow (Side Judge), Tony Josselyn (Back Judge)

Note: Rodgers worked the Jets at Dolphins game in Week 15. Alternate referee Blackman was assigned to the Dolphins at Ravens game in Week 17.

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Chiefs -5 | Total: 43.5

Jersey Combinations:

Injury Report:

Dolphins - Out: Cornerback Xavien Howard (foot); Questionable: Safety DeShon Elliott (calf); Safety Jevon Holland (knees); Running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle); wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle)

Cornerback Xavien Howard (foot); Safety DeShon Elliott (calf); Safety Jevon Holland (knees); Running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle); wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle) Chiefs - Out: Tackle Wanya Morris (concussion); Questionable: Wide receiver Justyn Ross (hamstring); Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip / ankle)

Practice Squad Elevations:

Dolphins: None announced.

None announced. Chiefs: None announced.

Dolphins 2023 Practice Squad Elevations Tracker: Note: The limit of three elevations per player for the season does not apply in the playoffs, making any player eligible for elevation. Ethan Bonner, CB - 3 elevations (Week 15-16, 18) Tanner Conner, TE - 3 elevations (Week 6-7, 13) Cameron Goode, OLB - 3 elevations (Weeks 1-3) - Promoted in Week 4 Melvin Ingram, LB - 3 elevations (Week 16-18) - Promoted for Wild Card Chase Winovich, DE - 3 elevations (Weeks 2, 4-5) - Released/retired Robbie Chosen, WR - 2 elevation (Week 3, 11) - Promoted in Week 4; Waived and added back to practice squad in Week 11; Promoted in Week 12 Darrynton Evans, RB - 2 elevations (Weeks 12, 15) Quinton Bell, LB - 1 elevation (Week 14) Ryan Hayes, OT - 1 elevation (Week 14) Chasen Hines, OL - 1 elevation (Week 11) Up to two players per week may be elevated from the practice squad to be eligible for the team’s game-day active roster. An individual player may be elevated up to three times in the season. Any further desire by the team to have the player available on game day will require the team to sign the player to the 53-man roster. The elevations reset for the playoffs.

Weather: -3°F, Partly Cloudy (Windchill -22°F)

Head-to-Head: Chiefs 16-13 (Regular Season); Miami 3-0 (Playoffs)

Most Recent Game Results: Chiefs 21-14 at Frankfurt, Germany, 2023 Week 9 (11/5/2023)

Most Recent Game at Site Results: Chiefs 29-13 at Kansas City, 2017 Week 16 (12/24/2017)

More Chiefs info: Arrowhead Pride | @ArrowheadPride