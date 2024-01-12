Xavien Howard OUT, four others questionable for Saturday’s playoff game in Kansas City

The Miami Dolphins published the week’s final injury report on Thursday, announcing that Xavien Howard will not play on Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a foot jury. The eighth-year cornerback joins safeties Jevon Holland and DeShon Elliot as starters in the secondary who could not practice this week.
Welcome to Kansas City!!! Football weather! #finsup #MIAvsKC #ChiefsKingdom #NFL #WINTER #wxtwitter #snow #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/aJX36UD4Zd— Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) January 12, 2024
However, Elliot (calf) and Holland (knees) remain questionable for Super Wild Card Weekend. Offensively, Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and Jaylen Waddle (ankle) were limited throughout the week and are also questionable after missing the regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills.
Tyreek Hill (ankle/quad), Jalen Ramsey (knee), De’Von Achane (toe/ribs), Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back), and Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle) all worked through injuries this week and should be good to go for Saturday.
For the Chiefs, tackle Wanya Morris will miss the game due to a concussion. Wide receivers Justyn Ross (hamstring) and Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle) are questionable.
Kickoff between Kansas City and Miami is slated for 8 p.m. EST at Arrowhead Stadium.
