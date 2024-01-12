Tyreek Hill reflects on his favorite memory at Arrowhead Stadium

Saturday’s Super Wildcard Weekend matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins marks the first time Tyreek Hill returns to Arrowhead Stadium since being traded after the 2021 season. The ninth-year receiver had over 1,000 yards in four of six seasons in Kansas City and hit the ground in Miami, surpassing 1,700 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons.

Hill caught eight of 10 targets for 62 yards and a fumble in a 21-14 loss to his former team in Germany on Nov. 5. He’s snagged 119 of 171 targets this season for a career-best 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns in 16 games played this season.

“I’m looking forward to it. Obviously I’m very excited for it,” Hill said of his return to Arrowhead. “I’m not looking forward to the cold, but to see old faces again and play inside of Arrowhead is going to be a special moment for myself. It’s going to be awesome.”

Hill was a three-time first-team All-Pro and was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team while the Chiefs. He reminisced about his favorite memory from Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday.

“[It] was probably my rookie year when the crowd chanted my name against the Raiders, Thursday Night Football,” Hill said. “That was a very special moment for me. Because as a kid, that’s what you grow up visualizing in your head. Man, I’m going to have moments like that. For that to happen to me, it was a very special moment.”

Alex Smith was behind center on Dec. 9, 2016, when the Chiefs improved to 10-3 with a 21-13 win over the Oakland Raiders (10-3) in primetime.

Hill led the team with six receptions and gave Kansas City the lead with a 36-yard touchdown reception early in the second quarter. He returned a punt 78 yards to the house with just six minutes left in the first half.

“I’ve been in this league eight years now,” Hill said. “I’m going to play it just like any other opponent. I’m excited about the opportunity and they got a great team. That’s all I can say.”