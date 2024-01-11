Dolphins 2023 team awards announced: Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb among recognitions

The Miami Dolphins announced their 2023 team awards on Thursday, recognizing some of their most deserving players. The awards, headlined by the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player award, included the Ed Block Courage Award, the Nat Moore Community Service Award, and the Don Shula Leadership Award.

The Don Shula Leadership Award is voted upon by the Dolphins players and recognizes a teammate who best exhibits leadership on and off the field. The award dates back to 1989 and was renamed in honor of Hall of Fame head coach Don Shula in 2005. The 2023 recipient is fullback Alec Ingold.

Ingold played in 17 games this season, including 13 starts, and recorded 13 receptions for a career-high 119 yards. Miami set a team record in rushing average this year, tallying 5.06 yards per carry, and in rushing touchdowns, with 27, with Ingold as the primary lead blocker. He is the first fullback to receive the award.

The Nat Moore Community Service Award recognizes a Dolphins player for his involvement with the South Florida community. The Award is named for the former Dolphins wide receiver and Honor Roll member, Nat Moore, who spent 13 seasons with the Dolphins and is currently serving as a senior vice president for the Dolphins. The 2023 award recipient is linebacker Bradley Chubb.

Chubb regularly supports initiatives focused on children in the South Florida community, something he began doing almost immediately upon his arrival as an in-season trade during the 2022 season. The Chubb Foundation, founded by Chubb and his brother, focuses on providing mentorship, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and physical education for kids, and Chubb has been a regular presence at Junior Dolphins events throughout the year. He has also worked with South Florida Motorsports and the F1 in Schools program to support STEM programs in Miami Gardens, as well as working the the Boys & Girls Clubs on mentorship programs, teaming up with wide receiver Robbie Chosen to surprise South Plantation High School with new football equipment, and hosting several holiday events at local hospitals.

The Ed Block Courage Award is presented to a player who symbolizes professionalism, great strength, and dedication and is selected by the team’s athletic training staff. The 2023 recipient is offensive tackle Austin Jackson.

Jackson started 16 of the team’s 17 regular season games, the most of any lineman for the Dolphins this year, after rehabbing an ankle injury that cost him nearly the entire 2022 season. Miami led the league in offensive production this year, averaging 401.3 yards per game, the first time the Dolphins have held the top spot since 1994, and the Miami offensive line led the league with just 59 quarterback hits allowed this season.

The Dan Marino Most Valuable Player award is voted upon by the South Florida media who regularly cover the team and was renamed after Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino in 2000. Marino was a 12-time recipient of the award. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was named the award’s recipient this season.

Hill also won the award last year, making him the first player to win the award in consecutive years since wide receiver O.J. McDuffie did so in 1997 and 1998. Hill and McDuffie are the only receivers to win the award back-to-back, joining quarterbacks Marino and Bob Griese as the only players to have consecutive awards.

Hill caught 119 passes for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns this year. His receiving yards total surpassed last year’s 1,710 yards to set a new franchise record in a single season. His 1,799 yards were the most in the NFL this year, the first Dolphins receiver to ever lead the league in that statistic. The 119 receptions tied the Dolphins record, which Hill set last year, and his 13 touchdowns were the most in the NFL this season and were the third-most in team history.