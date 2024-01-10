Three members of Miami’s secondary missed practice on Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins enter the playoffs with 10 players on the injury report and nine others done for the year on injured reserve. Miami didn’t practice on Tuesday and held a walk-through on Wednesday, so practice participation is an estimation, but three starters didn’t take the metaphorical field.

Safeties DeShon Elliot (calf) and Jevon Holland (knees), along with cornerback Xavien Howard (foot) didn’t participate. Left tackle Terron Armstead was limited Wednesday as he deals with knee, ankle, and back issues.

Six others were estimated as limited on both Tuesday and Wednesday — De’Von Achane (toe/ribs), Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle) Tyreek Hill (ankle/quad), Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), Jalen Ramsey (knee), and Jaylen Waddle (ankle). Among those six, neither Mostert nor Waddle played last week against the Buffalo Bills.

“Still a decision that needs to be made [if he plays], but the only thing that I can control is my mindset and how I approach this game, and I’m approaching it like it’s going to be my last one like everybody else,” Mostert said on Wednesday. “It’s a one-game season. Just getting ready, getting prepared for that. We’ll see how it shakes out.”

The Kansas City Chiefs listed 14 players on its injury report, 10 were listed as full participants for Wednesday’s practice. Tackle Wanya Morris did not practice for the second straight day due to a concussion. Wide receiver Justyn Ross (hamstring), tackle Donovan Smith (neck), and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle) were limited Wednesday.