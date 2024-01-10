Your Miami Dolphins Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Wild Card Round Predictions?

After a disappointing showing at home against the Buffalo Bills our Miami Dolphins will travel this week to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card Round of the AFC Playoffs. Here’s to going into the game and coming out much healthier than in the last game!

So for Wild Card Weekend, what are your predictions for this week's game between your Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs?

Who is going to win straight up?

What is your final score prediction, win or lose?

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense?

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense?

What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game?

What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing?

Following the game this coming Saturday evening, the post where we see who came close or hit on their predictions will be posted on the following Tuesday evening.

Please give us your answers in the comments section below-