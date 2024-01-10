Dolphins ink two more pass rushers ahead of Wild Card game vs. Chiefs

Justin Houston wasn’t the only veteran pass-rusher the Miami Dolphins signed on Tuesday.

After placing Jerome Baker, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Cameron Goode on season-ending injured reserve, the Dolphins announced they were signing two more veteran defensive linemen.

First, Miami announced the signing of Bruce Irvin to the 53-man roster.

The 36-year-old defensive end most recently played in Detroit, where he appeared in two games with Dan Campbell’s Lions, but many of us remember him from his days in Seattle and Oakland. Still, as a guy who’s been around the league — and even won a Super Bowl — he can bring an added edge and some familiarity to these next few weeks. And although he may have only recorded a sack and two quarterback hits this season, he left a last impression on Campbell and the Lions locker room.



Here’s a quote from our friends over at Pride of Detriot:

“He’s been a blessing to have him around here. I mean, he just brings a whole different perspective. He’s as professional as you get, just the way he goes about his business, everything about him,” coach Dan Campbell said last week. “And we talked last week, talked again yesterday, had a long talk and so just at this moment, it just – couldn’t totally commit and he’s got stuff going on too. And so, it’s hard. I mean, it’s just one of those, at this point it just wasn’t going to work out.”

During his 12 seasons in the league, Irvin has appeared in 141 games (103 starts), recording 343 tackles, 56.5 sacks, 70 tackles for loss, 131 QB hits, 16 forced fumbles, three fumble recovers, 13 pass breakups, and three interceptions. He’s closer to riding off into the sunset than suiting up for another two or three years, but adding Irvin — even if for one game — can’t be overlooked.

The Dolphins also re-signed Malik Reed to the practice squad. Reed was with Miami earlier in the year, so he does have recent familiarity with the scheme and system. Reed played four years in the NFL, recording 151 tackles (83 solo), 16 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, and 34 quarterback hits.

There are very few options available this late in the year, but I like what Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel did — adding players who have recently played in the league but have had success throughout their careers.

Yes, it will be a tall task for any of these guys to fill the void left behind by Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Jerome Baker — and yet here we are. With the season on the line and nothing but hope.

Justin Houston, Bruce Irvin, Emmanuel Ogbah, Malik Reed... it doesn’t matter who it is. If the Dolphins want to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, they’ll need all hands on deck.

Three. More. Days....

