NFL playoffs: Wild Card Weekend Miami Dolphins fan confidence survey

The Miami Dolphins have had a rough couple of weeks. losing back-to-back games against the top two seeds in the AFC playoff picture. Even with those losses, however, they qualified for the NFL playoffs and have a chance to continue the fight for a Super Bowl championship. Their reward for losing to the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens and the second-seeded Buffalo Bills? A trip to Arrowhead Stadium to face the third-seeded Kansas City Chiefs on what is forecasted to be a very cold Saturday night.

How are the fans feeling about the Dolphins as they make the playoffs, but do it on a two-game losing streak? It is time for our latest SB Nation Reacts Dolphins fan confidence poll.

This week’s poll has three additional questions for you, looking past, present, and future for the Dolphins. First, we want to know your grade for the Dolphins’ 2023 regular season as it has now been completed. Then, we want to know how far you think the Dolphins will make it in the current playoffs. Finally, we ask you for what the Dolphins’ biggest need for the 2024 future.

Vote in the poll below and head to the comments to discuss. We will be back later this week with the results.