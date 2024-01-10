Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Josh McDaniels return to Patriots on the table, per report - Pats Pulpit

McDaniels was New England’s offensive coordinator on two separate occasions in the past.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Report: New York Jets plan to trade quarterback Zach Wilson - Gang Green Nation

The Jets tenure of Zach Wilson looks tenuous





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Bills-Dolphins Week 18 recap: Buffalo nabs fourth straight division title - Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo secured its fourth straight AFC East crown with a season sweep of the Dolphins

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Ravens Week 18 Snap Counts: Key Staters rested in preparation for the Playoffs - Baltimore Beatdown

After securing the AFC’s top playoff seed in Week 17, Baltimore opted to rest several key starters in Week 18. Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey and...





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly considering stepping away from coaching - Behind the Steel Curtain

Could Mike Tomlin step away?





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Zac Taylor expects entire Bengals coaching staff back for 2024 NFL season - Cincy Jungle

Barring any coaches getting hired by other NFL teams.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Browns playoff history: 2023 team has edge over 2020 squad - Dawgs By Nature

Cleveland is back in the playoffs with an improved roster that has turned over since their last postseason appearance.

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

All Texans HC DeMeco Ryans does is win the AFC South - Battle Red Blog

Houston Texans head coach picking up where he left off.





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Tennessee Titans fire Mike Vrabel coaching search - Music City Miracles

Vrabel is out!





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jaguars Mike Caldwell, staff reportedly fired - Big Cat Country

Per multiple reports, the Jaguars have fired second year DC Mike Caldwell and staff.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Grading Steichen: First season recap - Stampede Blue

Here we are at the end, evaluating the first year of the new Colts’ head-coach

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Broncos hop back on the QB carousel for 2024 - Mile High Report

Will the 2024 QB be a rookie? A free agent bridge? Jarrett Stidham? Ugh, here we are again.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: Corey Linsley ‘99 percent’ likely to retire - Bolts From The Blue

Chargers former All-Pro center Corey Linsley is likely calling it quits after 10 seasons in the NFL due to a non-emergent heart condition.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders-Broncos Week 18 recap: Support for Antonio Pierce gets louder - Silver And Black Pride

Diving into the Las Vegas Raiders’ winners and losers during their victory in the season finale against the Denver Broncos.





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

The Chiefs are primed for postseason success - Arrowhead Pride

The Kansas City Chiefs could easily be on the road during the postseason — and both Patrick Mahomes and the team do well there.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Wink Martindale to resign as the Giants’ defensive coordinator, per report - Big Blue View

The Giants will have significant coaching turnover





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Arrogance, incompetence and/or ignorance: The story of the 2023 Eagles collapse - Bleeding Green Nation

The game was over before the Eagles even walked on the field on Sunday.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Cowboys CeeDee Lamb does something no receiver has done since 2012 season - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys star receiver, CeeDee Lamb, has set all kinds of records this year as he rises to elite.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Washington Commanders Coaching/Front Office Tracker: Ron Rivera officially fired - Hogs Haven

Tracking Washington’s Black Monday moves

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Wildcard Opening Odds: Packers are Everybody’s Underdog - Acme Packing Company

McCarthy’s Boys have the advantage in Jerruh World.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Commanders request interviews of both Detroit Lions coordinators - Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn have already emerged as candidates for the Washington Commanders job.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

The Chicago Bears: A simple plan forward - Windy City Gridiron

After the 2023 season, it seems clear that the time for half measures is over.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Could Kirk Cousins be willing to give the Vikings a “hometown discount?” - Daily Norseman

It kind of sounds that way

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Social media reactions to the Saints win vs. the Falcons. - Canal Street Chronicles

It’s been one wild ride, but all good and bad things must come to an end.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

What head coaching candidates are out there for the Atlanta Falcons to consider? - The Falcoholic

Atlanta wants to win now, and that will likely guide the search.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Top 5 general manager candidates for the Carolina Panthers - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers have a lot of ground to cover in a couple of highly competitive weeks. Here’s where they should start





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

NFL Wild Card Weekend Opening Odds: Bucs vs. Eagles - Bucs Nation

Lines are set for the first round of the playoffs.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers news: 2 reasons why the Niners are set up for a deep playoff run - Niners Nation

The San Francisco 49ers are built like a team that is made to win in the playoffs





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Arizona Cardinals lose to Seattle Seahawks in Week 18 to close out 2023 season - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals come up just short in the final game of the 2023 season in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Pete Carroll identifies Geno Smith’s leadership as a strength for the Seahawks - Field Gulls

He praised Geno Smith’s strength and leadership at his most recent presser.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams’ Matthew Stafford should expect a rough outing in Detroit return - Turf Show Times

Several high-profile quarterbacks like Matthew Stafford have had rough homecomings when facing their old teams