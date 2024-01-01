Bills vs. Dolphins odds Week 18: AFC East title game opens with Buffalo favored in Miami

The NFL regular season ends in Week 18 with the final game a Sunday Night Football AFC East title game. Back in Week 4, the Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins in Buffalo 48-20. Now, 14 weeks later, the second half of the annual home-and-home series between the rivals becomes a showdown for the second seed in the AFC playoff picture and the title of division champion.

The Dolphins come into the game leading the division at 11-5, but a Week 17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens allowed the Bills to close to within a game of the division lead. With Buffalo’s Week 4 victory, a Bills win in Week 18 would tie the records of the two teams and give Buffalo the head-to-head advantage over Miami.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook’s oddsmakers, that is the likely outcome of the game. The initial line on Sunday opened with the Bills favored by 1.5 points. By Monday afternoon, that line had pushed out to the Bills favored by three points. How will the Dolphins respond after being dismantled by the Ravens? Can they pull off the win as home underdogs to finish out the season as division champions?

Buffalo is -162 on the moneyline for a straight-up win. The Dolphins are +136. The point total is set at 49.5, the highest mark in the league for Week 18.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 7.

