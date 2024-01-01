REPORT: Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb tore ACL vs. Ravens

It didn’t look good when Miami Dolphins pass-rusher Bradley Chubb left Sunday’s 56-19 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens after suffering a non-contact injury with three minutes left in the game. Many early reports feared it could be an ACL injury. And after what I assume was additional testing, ESPN’s NFL Insider is now reporting that Chubb has suffered an ACL injury — ending his impressive 2023 season.

Here’s what Schefter posted on Twitter a short time ago:

Dolphins’ standout OLB Bradley Chubb did in fact tear his ACL, per source. Chubb was hurt with three minutes left in Sunday’s game, when Miami trailed by 30.



Miami now will be without Chubb and Jaelen Phillips, who tore his Achilles vs the Jets the day after Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/IEBkPx8bAE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2024

Chubb’s injury was the final dagger to the heart of most Dolphins fans. Not only did Miami lose in embarrassing fashion, but they also lost starting cornerback Xavien Howard earlier in the game. Now, they lose arguably their best defensive player in a blowout loss where plenty of questions were asked as to why Chubb — and other starters — were even still in the game.

First, McDaniel was asked about the decision to keep Chubb in the game and whose decision it was.

“It’s me. I mean, in hindsight, I would absolutely not have one of them out there if I had known that he was going to get hurt, for sure. That’s a known part of the job that I understand fully. It doesn’t look smart at all.”

I agree. It doesn’t look good at all to have your best pass-rusher playing late in a game that can’t be won — especially after losing Jaelan Phillips earlier in the year. This team is cursed — as many of us fans know — and this was proof of that. I mean, look at the numbers. Before his season-ending ACL injury, Chubb was playing his best football.

He had a career-high in tackles (74) and quarterback hits (22). Chubb was also a sack away from tying his career-high that he set back in 2018 as a rookie. But numbers aside, it was how impactful he was for the rest of the defensive line. Way too many times this season, Chubb didn’t get the sack, or the play didn’t show up in the scorecard — but since he arrived, it’s been crystal clear he’s been important to this franchise and Miami’s resurging defense.

Unfortunately, the team must continue now without Chubb. And much like we saw when Phillips went down, all we can do now is wonder what if. Mike McDaniel even contemplated hopping in the DeLorean to fix Miami’s recent troubles.

“I would like to have a time machine for sure in that situation after the events occurred. You don’t know that when you go into it. You do the best you can. I think the players didn’t see the result of the game looking the way it did. They were hungry to get it right, and it didn’t work out for us. Right now, a lot of guys are hurting, as they should be. They’ve invested an unbelievable amount into the season. The biggest thing is that with a locker room like this, with those failed expectations, I know they’re going to grow closer, not farther apart.”

It may not feel like it after a devastating loss, but the season is not over. Miami is still in the playoffs and have eleven wins, but they have bigger aspirations. Like winning the AFC East and locking up the #2 seed in the AFC, this Sunday vs. the Buffalo Bills on Primetime.

