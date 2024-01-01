Sugar Bowl/CFP 2024: Texas Longhorns Vs Washington Huskies

Today’s second of two College Football Playoff games features the 2nd-ranked Washington Huskies and the 3rd-ranked Texas Longhorns who face off in the semifinal game at the 2024 Sugar Bowl. The Huskies made it to the playoff game via their undefeated season. The Longhorns on the other hand come into this game with one loss. Texas lost their annual showdown in Dallas against the Oklahoma Sooners back on October 7th, 30 to 34. The winner of this game will advance to the championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas next Monday evening.

CFP-Sugar Bowl: Washington Huskie Vs Texas Longhorns