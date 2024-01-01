Rose Bowl/CFP 2024: Alabama Crimson Tide Vs Michigan Wolverines

Today's first of two College Football Playoff games features the 4th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and the 1st-ranked Michigan Wolverines who face off in the semifinal game at the 2024 Rose Bowl. There is controversy around the selection of Alabama for this game as they had one loss to another semifinalist team, the Texas Longhorns, earlier in the season. Alabama was selected over the Florida State Seminoles, who were unbeaten at the time of the playoff team's selections. The winner of this game will face off against the winner of the Sugar Bowl CFP game between the Texas Longhorns and the Washington Huskies in the National Championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas next Monday night.

Please use this thread to follow and discuss this afternoon’s College Football Playoff game. As always, please remember that SBNation has a stringent ban on the sharing, discussing, or requesting of any illegal game streams. Failure to follow this rule may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

CFP-Rose Bowl: Alabama Crimson Tide Vs Michigan Wolverines