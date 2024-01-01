3 Reasons Why The Dolphins Lost To The Ravens In Week 17 - 2023

Same old, same old.

An ugly 56-19 loss to Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 drops the Miami Dolphins to 11-5. Here’s three reasons why the Dolphins fell apart on New Year’s Eve.

Reason 1: Worst Show On Surf

Miami’s offense was bad on Sunday. Like, really bad.

De’Von Achane was the sole standout performer, with 107 yards on 14 carries. Regarding the rest of the team, the less said, the better. Though they moved the ball fairly well (375 yards, 20 first downs), the Dolphins struggled to make it count where it mattered most. Two ugly interceptions from Tua killed Miami’s momentum not once, but twice. Injuries to key players don’t help, but let’s be clear—that was not the same offense I’ve watched all season.

Ravens safety Geno Stone with his 7th interception of season. This one off Tua Tagovailoa, who has sailed a few passes high today: pic.twitter.com/DFehwQmbWb — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 31, 2023

Reason 2: Fangio’s Folly

As bad as Miami’s offense was, Miami’s defense was arguably worse.

56 points allowed (season-high), 491 total yards, 8.9 yards per play, and 24 first downs. In every key metric, the Dolphins defense dropped a stinker. Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson won’t play an easier game all season, posting a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3 and throwing for five touchdowns.

You simply cannot go on the road and let up 56 points to a No. 1 seed, and expect to come away with the victory.

Reason 3: Mistakes, Mistakes, Mistakes

Surprisingly, the Dolphins only had five penalties on Sunday, two less than Baltimore. However, they were mistake-prone in just about every other aspect of the game. Three turnovers, multiple dropped passes, missed assignments, you name it. Miami simply did not come prepared for this game, and it showed. The Ravens capitalized on the Dolphins’ mistakes, and the rest, as they say, is history. And this year was supposed to different, silly me...

What did you think about Miami’s performance in Week 17? Does the team give you confidence going forward? Give us your thoughts in the comments below!