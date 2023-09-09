Miami Dolphins OC Frank Smith describes the challenge of facing Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack

Khalil Mack led the Los Angeles Chargers with eight sacks last year, and Joey Bosa sounds ready to make up for lost time after playing just five games in 2022. The Dolphins announced that Terron Armstead will not play on Sunday, meaning eighth-year tackle Kendall Lamm must anchor the left side of the offensive line.

Brandon Staley’s defense averaged more than two sacks per game last season and Bosa’s return is another problem offensive coordinator Frank Smith and the Miami Dolphins coaching staff are forced to deal with.

“Both of them together are obviously very talented guys, very talented pass rushers, obviously playing the run as well,” Smith said on Thursday. “I just think it makes us be very aware of how we’re going to run the football, how we’re going to protect the passer, just making sure we have a plan for talented guys.”

“I think each week when you’re dealing with the NFL, you always got one rusher, two rushers, and the good thing is through our training camp, having to go with Jaelan (Phillips) and Bradley (Chubb), you’re dealing with two talented rushers as well.”

Liam Eichenberg is listed as left guard, but former New England Patriots lineman Isaiah Wynn is still in the running for the starting job. Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, and Austin Jackson will fill out Miami’s starting five in the trenches.

“I think ultimately just from our end is that when you’re dealing with some talented edge guys, it’s just making sure that you account for them,” Smith said. “I think ultimately that will be a challenge each week as we deal with each team’s premier pass rushers.”