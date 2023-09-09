Liam Eichenberg details his preseason rib injury

Miami Dolphins guard Liam Eichenberg feels better after a rib injury kept him sidelined most of the preseason. It happened on the first play from scrimmage against the Atlanta Falcons — Miami’s first preseason opponent.

“I was on the bottom of the pile and it kind of collapsed on my side and I was trying to push the guy off, it just kind of pressed down and I couldn’t do anything about it,” Eichenberg said on Thursday. “Yeah, I mean it definitely set me back big time. There was a point where I couldn’t breathe without it hurting.

“It’s kind of one of those situations where I did everything I could but obviously I just needed time to heal and rest up.”

Eichenberg muscled through 14 snaps but was held out for the remainder of training camp.

“[It was a] brutal situation, but I’m back now,” he said. “I feel a lot better. I’m still working back, getting in the groove of things. But I’m just happy to be back and help the team.”

The former Notre Dame offensive lineman is penciled in as the starting left guard on the team’s official website. Eichenberg allowed two sacks, 18 hurries and was called for five penalties throughout the 2022 season, according to PFF.

Unless coach Mike McDaniel has a change of heart, Eichenberg is on track to start at left guard after an MCL injury forced him to miss seven games last season.

“Just keep improving, keep working,” he said of his mindset,” do whatever they need me to do and helping this team win. That’s the biggest thing.”