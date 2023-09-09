Dolphins vs. Chargers preview: Week 1 2023 - All our game coverage in one place

The Miami Dolphins kick off the 2023 regular season with a cross-country trip to visit the Los Angeles Chargers. Can Miami avenge last year’s loss to the Chargers?

The 2023 Miami Dolphins are looking to surpass the 2022 team’s one-and-done playoff experience. The key to making those hopes come true will be a strong regular season performance, beginning this weekend as the Dolphins visit the Los Angeles Chargers. Can the Dolphins get off to a fast start for the year with a victory in Week 1?

Miami faced the Chargers in Week 14 last year, a game that did not go well for Miami. Coming off a loss to the San Francisco 49ers the previous week, the Dolphins were looking to bounce back in their second-straight California game, but it just was not going to happen. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 367 yards and a touchdown, while running back Austin Ekeler added another score in his 45 rushing yards.

The game really got away from Miami in the second quarter, where the Chargers scored 17 points, compared to just seven from the Dolphins. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited to just a 35 percent completion rate and 145 passing yards with a touchdown on the day. The 145 yards included a 60-yard pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Chargers' defense took away the middle of the field from the Miami passing attack, essentially blocking the Dolphins’ main attack. Miami’s defense tried to keep the team in the game, recording four sacks, one each from linebacker Jaelan Phillips, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, safety Eric Rowe, and linebacker Jerome Baker. They also held the Chargers to just six points in the second half of the game, with Miami pulling to within six points with a minute to play. Los Angeles recovered the Dolphins’ onside kick attempt and ended the game with a 23-17 victory.

For the 2023 game, the Chargers are favored by three points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Essentially, the oddsmakers see this as an even contest between the two teams, with Los Angeles favored by their homefield advantage. The do expect this to be an offensive shootout type of game, with the point total set at 51, the second-highest mark of the weekend.

Miami enters the weekend a little more banged up than would be expected for the opening game of the year. Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee, ankle, back) and defensive back Elijah Campbell (knee) have both been ruled out of the game. Cornerback Justin Bethel (knee) and tight end Julian Hill (ankle) are both listed as doubtful for Miami. The Chargers listed linebacker Daiyan Henley (hamstring) and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II (hamstring) as doubtful.

We collect all of our pre-, in-, and post-game coverage right here, giving you one place to keep up with everything Dolphins versus Chargers in Week 1.

Miami Dolphins (0-0) at (0-0) Los Angeles Chargers

2023 NFL Week 1

When: Sunday, September 10, 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 10, 4:25 p.m. ET TV Coverage: CBS

Broadcast Team: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins National Radio: Compass USA

Compass USA National Radio Broadcast Team: Troy Clardy, Steve Beuerlein

Troy Clardy, Steve Beuerlein Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Related Miami Dolphins Radio Network stations across South Florida