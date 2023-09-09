Dolphins vs. Chargers Week 1: Practice squad elevations for Miami

The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday afternoon the elevation of linebacker Cameron Goode from the practice squad to their active roster for Week 1. Goode will be eligible to play during the team’s season-opening game at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Kickoff for the game is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

Goode was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Dolphins. He spent last season on the team’s practice squad. He signed a futures contract with Miami after the end of the 2022 season, continuing with the team throughout training camp and the preseason this year. He returned to the practice squad as the preseason ended. He now appears set to make his regular-season debut as a depth edge rusher and special teams contributor.

Prior to entering the NFL, Goode played five years at the University of California. He appeared in 37 games, recording 172 tackles with 20.5 sacks, two interceptions with two touchdowns, nine passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

NFL rules allow teams to elevate up to two practice squad players per week to the active roster, allowing them to play in that week’s game. Individual players can be elevated up to three times during the season. Any future use in a game would then require the player to be signed to the team’s 53-man active roster.

The Chargers elevated outside linebacker Brevin Allen for the game.