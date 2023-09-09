Your Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers Week One Predictions

The time between the end of the NFL season and the next season always seems much longer than the seven months it actually is. Thankfully our long wait for actual NFL games ends tomorrow evening when the season kicks off in a contest between the Detroit Lions and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Then, on Sunday afternoon, we Miami Dolphins fans will finally get to see the 2023 edition of our favorite team. With that, I am going to try and do a weekly predictions post during the week before all of the Phins games.

So to get this season started what are your predictions for this coming weekend's game between our Dolphins and the Chargers?

Who is going to win straight up?

What is your final score prediction win or lose?

Who do you think will be the stars of the game on both offense and defense?

What other bold prediction do you have for this week's game?

What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be talking about?

Please give us your answers in the comments section below-