Terron Armstead ruled out for Sunday’s Matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers

This Sunday, when the Dolphins visit SoFi stadium to take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, Mike McDaniels’ team will be without their Pro Bowl left tackle, Terron Armstead, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

(Defensive back and special teams ace Elijah Campbell was also ruled out for Week 1 vs. the Chargers.)

Armstead and Elijah Campbell out Sunday. Bethel and Julian Hill questionable for Dolphins — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 8, 2023

Armstead, 32, signed a five-year deal with the Dolphins in March 2022 worth $75 million, with $43 million of that contract guaranteed. In his first year with the Dolphins, Armstead proved to be Miami’s best offensive lineman — despite starting only 13 games. Now, he will miss week one of the 2023 season in a year when Miami hopes to start off hot if they want to compete in the AFC. Unfortunately, that will be much harder to do with Armstead out against Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and the Chargers defense.

In Armstead’s absence veteran offensive tackle Kendall Lamm is expected to start in Armstead’s absence. Here’s what head coach Mike McDaniel said about the 31-year-old left tackle during his Friday media availability.

“Kendall (Lamm) is a great example of a guy that has found a place on a team that had been through some trials in his career. Last year he made an impact so early in the room, about how he goes about his business. He uses every slight that’s happened to him to his advantage, not disadvantage. And he’s a core piece of the locker room at this point, which says a lot. So my confidence is high, just because I see better than I hear and he’s shown me as consistent, really, as anybody of what I can expect, what his teammates can expect from him, and that’s a guy that there’s nothing more important to him than what he needs to deliver on for himself and his teammates.”

McDaniel continued...

“Where he was at last year, versus this year is not even close. And he did one of the harder things that players do in this league is play in a regular season game a couple of weeks after arriving to a team. I think we kind of hedged our bet. We felt pretty confident in the person that he’d be able to have an offseason like he has and he has only exceeded expectations. I’m fired up for his opportunities whenever they arise.”

Time will tell if Lamm can rise to the occasion, but for a Miami Dolphins team with offensive line concerns, losing Terron Armstead for any length of time is #notgood. And when all is said and done, it could be the difference between this team playing meaningful football in January — and watching from home.

Get Well Soon, Terron Armstead!

