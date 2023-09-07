Dolphins vs. Chargers Week 1 TV coverage: CBS relegates game to regional coverage

The Miami Dolphins kickoff their 2023 NFL season with a game across the country as they visit the Los Angeles Chargers. This marks the second straight year Miami has had to got to California to play the Chargers, with last year’s game being fairly well dominate by LA. This is the only western road trip Miami will make this year, playing most of their away games on the eastern side of the country - or in Germany.

The Dolphins and the Chargers are both teams with young quarterbacks and high-powered offenses. The game is expected to be a high-scoring affair, likely with whichever team has the ball last looking to win the game. It sounds like a perfect opportunity for a showcase game.

Kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, with just two other games as competition, the Dolphins versus the Chargers feels like a game that should garner attention. Instead, CBS has the game limited to just some regional coverage. All of Florida and portions of southern Georgia and Alabama will get the game, as will southern California and a portion of Arizona. Most of Oregon - tying to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s time at the University of Oregon - will see the game, with some overlap into northern California and southern Washington. Then Hawaii will also pick up the game, the home of Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will cover the commentary duties.

The rest of the country is fairly evenly split between the eastern side getting the Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots game while the western side will see the Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos game.

As for the other Sunday games, all of Florida will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings in the 1 p.m. ET kickoff slot on CBS. On FOX the early slots will see the San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers air across south Florida and in the Tampa market. Central Florida through Jacksonville will have the Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts game, while the panhandle will have the Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons game.

The FOX late kickoff will air the Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears game across all of Florida - along with most of the country.