 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Dolphins’ Terron Armstead, Elijah Campbell, did not practice on Thursday

The Dolphins may be without both players for Week 1.

By Sumeet Jena
/ new
Miami Dolphins Press Conference Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday, in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Season.

However, the team may be without star offensive tackle Terron Armstead and corner Elijah Campbell, both of whom were not seen practicing this Thursday, as per David Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

Armstead, who’s been battling multiple injuries since the start of last season, has already been designated for three separate injuries this season (back, ankle, knee). Meanwhile, Campbell was held out of practice with an issue regarding his knee. Neither Armstead nor Campbell participated in Wednesday’s practice, as per the team’s official injury report.

At the moment, it’s unclear if both players will miss the season opener this Sunday, with kickoff scheduled at 4:25 ET at SoFi Stadium.

Next Up In Miami Dolphins News

Loading comments...