Report: Dolphins’ Terron Armstead, Elijah Campbell, did not practice on Thursday

The Miami Dolphins are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday, in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Season.

However, the team may be without star offensive tackle Terron Armstead and corner Elijah Campbell, both of whom were not seen practicing this Thursday, as per David Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

Terron Armstead again not seen practicing Thursday, along with Elijah Campbell.



Among drills seen during media viewing portion of practice, wide receivers working on breaking press. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 7, 2023

Armstead, who’s been battling multiple injuries since the start of last season, has already been designated for three separate injuries this season (back, ankle, knee). Meanwhile, Campbell was held out of practice with an issue regarding his knee. Neither Armstead nor Campbell participated in Wednesday’s practice, as per the team’s official injury report.

dolphins wednesday injury report vs the la chargers pic.twitter.com/OJYtYEuiIO — josh houtz (@houtz) September 6, 2023

At the moment, it’s unclear if both players will miss the season opener this Sunday, with kickoff scheduled at 4:25 ET at SoFi Stadium.