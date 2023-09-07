Thursday Night Football: Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs Live Thread & Game Information

The 2023 NFL season kicks off this evening when the Detroit Lions travel to Kansas City to take on the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. While the Chiefs are coming off a championship season the Lions are a team on the rise. The Lions, coming off a 9 and 8 campaign in 2022 have sparked quite a bit of buzz around the league and among the national media after winning 8 of their final 10 games. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will be entering this game looking for a sharp performance to kick off their campaign to repeat as champions. On the other side of the ball Lions head coach Dan Campbell will be looking for his team to step up early in the season to show that their late-season surge in 2022 was more than just a mirage.

Detroit Lions (0-0) 2nd NFC North @ Kansas City Chiefs (0-0) AFC West