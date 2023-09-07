Lions vs Chiefs winners picks: Week 1 Thursday night odds

The 2023 NFL regular season is here! The Kansas City Chiefs host the Thursday night kickoff to the season as the defending Super Bowl champions, celebrating their success from last year. The Detroit Lions get the tough task of heading into Arrowhead Stadium as the fans celebrate the Chiefs’ championship.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 4.5 points over the Lions, a team many expect to be an up-and-comer in the NFC this year. A hyperextended knee suffered by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce this week has tightened up the spread over the past few days, with oddsmakers and the betting public worrying about how the news will impact Kansas City’s offensive attack.

The point total for the game is set to 53.4, the highest over/under mark of the week. The Chiefs are -218 on the moneyline, while the Lions are +180.

As we have done for the last several years here on The Phinsider, we will be running a season-long straight-up winners picks pool among our contributors. Our friends over at Tallysight are back to assist us in presenting our picks to you throughout the season. Our pool runs based on the straight-up winners, but we also have the freedom to select winners against the spread, the over/under, and several prop bets. You can check out any of those by clicking on the tabs on the table below.

Here are our Week 1 Thursday night picks to kick off this year’s pool: