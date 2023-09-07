2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 1: Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles begin season at the top

We’re finally here. Sundays are now NFL Sundays, and it’s truly bliss. Crack open some drinks, and get that grill going because it’s real now. It’s not the preseason, or camp anymore. The pressure is on, and it’s time to make diamonds.

Now that the fantasy drafts are done, and the rosters are set, it’s time to get all the NFL teams ranked from the Super Bowl contenders, to the main contestants in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes. It’ll be done weekly, and ever evolving so stick with me.

Here we go!

The defending Super Bowl champions mid-dynasty is at the top of the list, and that’s not a surprise. The “Baby Goat” Patrick Mahomes is in a tier of his own, and the Chiefs will will be on top for the foreseeable future. The only hiccup that could prevent them from staying on top is if they mess around, and let superstar defensive tackle Chris Jones sit out like he’s promised, or just trade him altogether. Jones held that defense riddled with rookies together. I know Mahomes is the best player in the NFL, but he can’t play both sides of the ball, so the Chiefs need to get Jones back into the fold.

With Jalen Hurts paid, he’s back in the saddle with another absolutely loaded roster making them the odds on favorite in the NFC, and we may very well get a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. They lost some good players, but kept most of the core, and even brought in some new shiny pieces like running back DeAndre Swift. This may be the only team with no negatives at the present moment.

The Cincinnati Bengals have been the Kryptonite of Patrick Mahomes, and the NFL until they gave the Baby Goat enough bulletin board material to go nuclear. Easy Super Bowl contender, and have the experience on what not to do for another big run. I will say that we may need to monitor the Joe Burrow injury because it was speculated he would be out until week 5, but he seems to be way ahead of schedule. I just don’t want them to rush him, and then he reaggravates the injury and then takes the Bengals out of contention.

One of the trickiest elite teams to rank because it seems their Super Bowl window went from wide open to three-quarters shut. They lost arguably their best payer in Treamin Edmunds, and that is a huge void to fill. They’re going to be leaning on the offense more than ever, but with a more experienced James Cook, and the drafting of Dalton Kincaid, the Bills may have the arsenal to help get Josh Allen, and Stefon Diggs over the hump.

Now that Lamar Jackson is paid and healthy, the Ravens can look forward, and tap into their potential for a Super Bowl run. It doesn’t hurt that one of the most injured rosters in the NFL in the last two years is finally healthy. Oh, almost forgot that the front office decided to get Lamar Jackson some weapons on the outside. Darkhorse Super Bowl team.

The Dolphins went out and made two of the biggest moves in the offseason nabbing superstar cornerback Jalen Ramey, and highly coveted defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Another team with a loaded roster on both sides, but health at the QB position could be the difference between a Super Bowl run, or another 9-8 season. The Super Bowl window is wide open while quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is still on his rookie deal.

This may be my most controversial ranking not having the Niners in the top 5, but that’s predicated on the quarterback position. I’m not a believer in Brock Purdy and predict that he will get figured out this year now that the NFL has the necessary tape to find out his tendencies. Even if he’s not as good as I think, they’ll win double-digit games and make the playoffs. They just won’t compete with the best at the end until the quarterback position gets upgraded.

I’m one of the few that I’ve seen in the Miami Dolphins media that has given the New York Jets the credit they deserve. Scary team here. Top 5 defense, and possibly top 10 offense if the offensive line is generally healthy. This team was 7-4 last year with the absolute worst QB play in the league, and they replaced that with an all-time quarterback in Aaron Rodgers with a renewed chip on his shoulder. I wouldn’t be surprised if they crack the top 5 by midseason.

From being one of the worst teams in the league to one of the brightest futures is a transition that you don’t see often. The head coach - quarterback duo of Doug Pederson, and Trevor Lawrence is exactly what the doctor ordered in DUUUUUVAAAAL. Going 7-2 in the last 9 games of the regular season plus the historic 27-point comeback against the Chargers in the first round of the playoffs has the Jaguars primed for a big-time run. Being in one of the easiest divisions in the NFL will get them a home playoff game, or possibly a first-round bye, and they’ll need it against the class of the AFC.

For years and years, the Chargers roster always feels stacked, but they just can not make it happen in the playoffs. They’ve had great weapons, great QB play, and an above-average defense with play makers on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Justin Herbert is regarded as one of the best in the league but has a major flaw in his game, and that’s maintaining leads late. It could be the ultra-conservative play calling under former OC Joe Lombardi, and new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could be the missing piece to this puzzle, but it’s time for Justin Herbert to live up to the praise.

Ultra-talented defense with possibly the most impactful defensive player in the NFL will bring the Cowboys a long way. The offense has talent too especially with giving Tony Pollard the reigns at running back and signing Brandon Cooks as a super reliable second option on the outside behind Ceedee Lamb. The question is, and has always come down to quarterback Dak Prescott delivering in big-time moments. He hasn’t been able to do much of that yet, but they’re a Dak Prescott taking the final step to being a top 5 team.

I love me some Man Campbell. He’s the type of coach I would run through a wall for, and his team plays like it. Last two years the Lions have been more heart than talent, but in the last two off-seasons, they’ve hit on a bunch of playmakers, and even let valuable guys like DeAndre Swift, and Jamaal Williams go because of it. This team is primed for a playoff push and in my mind the favorite to win the division. Happy that Jared Goff is now back to being regarded as a franchise quarterback after his disappointing departure from LA.

If you watched the Netflix documentary “Quarterback” you’re more than likely a Kirk Cousins fan. He went from being the guy who dims when the lights are at their brightest to a fan favorite. It doesn’t have much to do with the team, but at the most important position having confidence, and support can elevate you. The Vikings have a high-powered offense if Alexander Mattison can fill Dalvin Cooks’s big shoes. Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and TJ Hockenson will produce, and they will need for them to contend because the defense is average at best.

Probably the biggest unknown in the whole NFL. The Browns could be a deep playoff team, or they could be the worst in their division. Quarterback Deshaun Watson finished the last 6 games of 2022 and had a whole offseason to try to get back to the player he was before all of the off-field issues that kept him out of action for almost two years. The offense has weapons but will operate behind their bellcow cow Nick Chubb. The defense is better than people think, and if Watson gets back to what he once was, then the Browns are scary.

I love the Geno Smith story. Cut from the Jets in 2016, and became a career backup until he got his shot again under Pete Carroll and the Seahawks. Geno was thought to be a game manager, and he still could be but with all the young talent around him, he became one of the best deep ball throwers in the NFL, and is not afraid to take chances. With the exciting, young backfield, and one of the best receiver trios in the NFL, the offense will put up points, and won’t make many mistakes. The defense is also very young, and very talented. This team is on the rise.

One thing you don’t do is bet against a Mike Tomlin-run team. Under Tomlin, the Steelers have never had a losing record that’s a hall-of-fame feat in itself. The structure, and talent is always there in Pittsburgh, and like most well-run organizations, they’re a quarterback away from being Superbowl contenders. The roster is loaded, but Kenny Pickett is still a question mark. He’s a playmaker, but his stats are pretty bad. He did finish his rookie year 7-5 and showed enough “it” to get another shot this year. It’s on him now because the defense is top 5, and he’s got playmakers around him including emerging star receiver George Pickens.

Ever since Drew Brees left, the Saints have been waiting for a quarterback to get them back in the thick of it. They struck gold this year in two ways. They signed Derek Carr would was cut by the Raiders, but still has a lot left in the tank. Derek Carr was not what was wrong with the Raiders, and I'll save that for later, but for the Saints not only did they get Carr and solve the quarterback problem, their division is also the worst in the NFL. The Saints will cruise through the division, and more than likely get a home playoff game. The only question is how they will do once they get to the dance.

Ever since Drew Brees left, the Saints have been waiting for a quarterback to get them back into the thick of it. They struck gold this year in two ways. They signed Derek Carr would was cut by the Raiders, but still has a lot left in the tank. Derek Carr was not what was wrong with the Raiders, and I’ll save that for later, but for the Saints not only did they get Carr and solve the quarterback problem, but their division is also the worst in the NFL. The Saints will cruise through the division and more than likely get a home playoff game. The only question is how they will do it once they get to the dance.

The Giants did what no NFL franchise should do. They put themselves in QB purgatory. They severely overpaid an average quarterback in Daniel Jones and were only bidding against themselves because no other team would come close to that deal. Luckily they got superstar running back Saquon Barkley back in the building, and he’ll be the focus of the offense, not the quarterback. Unfortunately for them, they are the 3rd best in the division, and their schedule is a gauntlet this year. I don’t expect them to make the playoffs, and I would be impressed if they could win 8 games.

Bronco country.... let’s relax a bit. I know Sean Peyton is in the building, and that’s a massive upgrade over Nathaniel Hackett, but as of right now, quarterback Russell Wilson is washed until he proves otherwise. He was slow, not in control of the offense, unwilling to run, and wasn’t the coach on the field. He looked as inexperienced as his rookie head coach. The defense is really good as always, but in a packed AFC that can only get you so far, and the injury bug is already hitting the offensive skill positions. They’ll need to lean on a bounce-back year from Javonte Williams, and for Russell Wilson to turn the clock back for them to have a shot at the playoffs especially being in the AFC West.

With Mike Vrabel at the helm, it’s hard to see a scenario where the Titans aren’t in the playoff picture, but they’re stuck in a place where they don’t know if they want to go with the young, inexperienced QB, or the veteran that can only take you so far. Last year, they experimented with Malik Willis and went pretty badly. This year it seems like they want to go with rookie quarterback Will Levis, but all indications from camp is that he is just not there yet. He may be the worst QB on the roster and is dealing with a lower-body injury. A team that has a lot of talent will rely on Ryan Tannehill at age 35. Bleak.

It’s time to say the obvious. Bill Belichick is a great defensive coach and was one of the main factors in the Patriots’ 20-year dynasty, but Tom Brady was the biggest reason for the dynasty. Since Brady left, Belichick has been a sub .500 coach, and the worst GM in the league. He’s made coaching decisions that half the league would be fired for, and just does not want to give his quarterback any confidence. As usual, the defense will be good, and the running game will be solid, but it won’t be enough due to the lack of vertical threats on the outside. Maybe Bill O’Brien can turn quarterback Mac Jones around, but it’s looking like a fourth-place finish in the AFC East.

If there was a team that was stuck in mediocrity for the foreseeable future go no further. Don’t get me wrong, there’s talent here. It’s just only on one side of the ball, and the offense is leaning on the most injured QB of the last decade. One of the teams I thought should tank decided to try to win now by signing Jimmy Garoppolo, but all it’s going to do is delay the inevitable. This team will bottom out in the next few years, and ownership will clean house. The best option they had was tanking this year, and drafting a QB in this QB-rich draft class, but they will more than likely win 5-8 games, and miss out on both the playoffs and potentially drafting a franchise quarterback.

Washington is another team that is trending in the wrong direction, but you never know in the NFC. Ron Rivera is coaching for his job, while Eric Bieniemy is hoping to grab that job at some point, but making no friends with the players in the process. Sam Howell is getting the nod as QB1, but there’s not much excitement around that. He was once a 2nd round draft talent who was picked late in the draft in 2022 and is a complete unknown. Another team with talent on defense, and some playmakers on offense, but the quarterback position makes them average at best. There may be division in the locker room if the season starts badly too.

The 2021 Super Bowl champions went absolutely all in and are now paying the piper. All the defensive talent is gone outside of Aaron Donald, the offensive line is a mess, and Matt Stafford is going off of a spinal contusion, and he’s just been beaten up this last decade. He’s an old 35 and does not have much left in the tank. It’s great that he and the Rams got their Super Bowl, but the aftermath is never fun to deal with that type of constructed team. I don’t see the Rams getting passed 6 wins, and there’s a chance Stafford and superstar receiver Cooper Kupp get dealt before the deadline.

The Carolina Panthers have a chance to be the “from worst to first” team or as close to it as you can get from the teams that bottomed out last year. The team already had a good defense and solid offensive line, but were missing playmakers after their whole offense in Christian McCaffrey was traded to San Francisco midway through 2022. Since then, they signed guys like Miles Sanders and Adam Thielen. Not the cream of the crop, but guys that can do the job. We didn’t get to see much from the #2 pick in the 2023 draft quarterback Bryce Young in the preseason because the backup offensive line had him running for his life, but from his college tape, we know that he’s explosive. Just need the offensive line to protect him, because he’s small, and prone to injury at this level.

I honestly don’t believe in Jordan Love at all, and think the Packers are trying to convince themselves that he’s the guy. If he was the guy, Rodgers would’ve been out the door earlier. A team with a top-half defense, young weapons, and a quarterback finally getting snaps in his fourth season that has little to no chemistry with his receivers. I see a team playing not to win with a limited quarterback. Worst in their own division for the first time in decades.

There’s a lot to like here….. on offense. Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson are all cornerstone pieces but for now won’t be much help being held back by their quarterback. Between Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, they couldn’t do anything to elevate the stock of Kyle Pitts, and Drake London. Unfortunately, this is a team that has a lot more building to do but has some franchise pieces in place to at least be exciting.

One thing I like about the Colts is that they’re not playing around with first-round pick quarterback Anthony Richardson. They’re throwing him into the deep end of the pool, and letting him figure it out. It was time for a new direction. They’ve been sending out one-time great QBs on their last legs. This season is the first year of a rebuild without cleaning house. Most of the roster is still there, and they’ll get this year to build up Shane Steichen’s system, and culture. They’ll be bad this year and will have another offseason to build more around Richardson. I’m a bit excited for this team next year.

The Houston Texans are finally out on the other side of the Deshaun Watson drama tunnel. They got their guy in #2 overall draft pick quarterback C.J. Stroud. They’re still a team in the first year of an all out rebuild. There are some really pieces on offense in star left tackle former Dolphin Laremy Tunsil, and emerging star running back Dameon Pierce. There’s not much help on the outside unless Robert Woods can turn back time, but the Texans do have 8 picks in next years draft. The team is incredibly young including #3 overall pick Edge Will Anderson. He’ll be a guy to watch on the defense, but outside of that this is a team that’s just looking to go in the right direction, and build onto next year.

The Houston Texans are finally out on the other side of the Deshaun Watson drama tunnel. They got their guy in #2 overall draft pick quarterback C.J. Stroud. They’re still a team in the first year of an all-out rebuild. There are some real pieces on offense in star left tackle former Dolphin Laremy Tunsil, and emerging star running back Dameon Pierce. There’s not much help on the outside unless Robert Woods can turn back time, but the Texans do have 8 picks in next year’s draft. The team is incredibly young including #3 overall pick Edge Will Anderson. He’ll be a guy to watch on the defense, but outside of that, this is a team that’s just looking to go in the right direction and build onto next year.

I really thought the Buccaneers were about to pull off a Houdini. After winning a Super Bowl with “The Goat” Tom Brady, they had a chance to absolutely be the front-runner to draft Caleb Williams. Then they signed Baker Mayfield. I know Baker isn’t a top-15 guy, but he has a knack for winning games, and he may just win enough to keep them out of that number-one spot. The Bucs have a solid roster on both sides, and it could possibly be enough to compete for the division if Baker can be the guy he once was in Cleveland 3 stops ago. If they start badly and win one, or none out of the first four games, there may be an auction for guys like Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin to secure the number 1 pick.

Let us know in the comments what you think of the power rankings, and what changes you would make.