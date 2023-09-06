Miami Dolphins release TE Eric Saubert with injury settlement

Former fifth-round pick Eric Saubert was released from injured reserve on Wednesday afternoon. The one-time Denver Broncos tight end played 60 snaps in the preseason before an injury derailed his season.

Saubert, 29, was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 29 but his injury was never made public. He inked a one-year deal in March that had a cap hit of $1,685,000, according to OverTheCap.com.

The Dolphins released TE Eric Saubert from IR with an injury settlement, per the NFL's transaction wire. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 6, 2023

The Miami Dolphins currently have three tight ends on the roster but Mike McDaniel’s offense doesn’t necessarily utilize the position. No team targeted tight ends less than Miami’s 12.8 percent of the time last year and that’s with Mike Gesicki, one of the better receivers at the position, on the franchise tag.

Durham Smythe will start while Tyler Kroft, due to his experience from his time with the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers, will come on in relief.

Undrafted rookie Julian Hill also earned a spot on the roster. He may not have a major role in 2023 — but is a strong candidate to be all alone in the end zone.