Miami Dolphins depth chart 2023: Week 1 chart analysis and breakdown

The Miami Dolphins have released their first depth chart for the 2023 regular season, slotting their 53-man roster into first-, second-, third, and fourth-team positions. There were not a lot of surprises on the roster, with players pretty well filling in the spots as expected, but there were a couple of spots that deserve a little closer look.

Below, you will find the depth chart, broken down by position group, along with an analysis of each position. We will also add in any context we may have from comments head coach Mike McDaniel said of the position group.

2023 Dolphins Quarterback Depth Chart First Team Second Team Third Team First Team Second Team Third Team Tua Tagovailoa Mike White Skylar Thompson

No surprises at quarterback. McDaniel announced Mike White as the backup behind Tua Tagovailoa on Monday, with Skylar Thompson sliding into the third-string position. Thompson most likely dresses for the games, but is listed as inactive to take advantage of the NFL’s new emergency quarterback policy.

2023 Dolphins Running Back Depth Chart First Team Second Team Third Team Fourth Team First Team Second Team Third Team Fourth Team Raheem Mostert Salvon Ahmed De'Von Achane Chris Brooks Alec Ingold (FB)

Raheem Mostert was likely set to be the first team runner, even if Jeff Wilson, Jr., did not land on injured reserve. Salvon Ahmed had a strong preseason and takes over the number two position. Rookies De’Von Achane and Chris Brooks round out the position group, with Achane likely seeing his role grow throughout the year and Brooks serving as the team’s power back - though he may end up inactive as much as he plays.

Alec Ingold serves as the fullback, but do not be surprised to see him lining up all around the formation, working as a tight end and an H-back.

2023 Dolphins Tight End Depth Chart First Team Second Team Third Team First Team Second Team Third Team Durham Smythe Tyler Kroft Julian Hill

Part of why the Dolphins can get away with only three tight ends on the roster is Ingold’s ability to flex out of the fullback position. Durham Smythe is the clear starter of this group, while Tyler Kroft is a veteran presence who can serve primarily as a blocking tight end. Julian Hill is a developing rookie who can provide upside as he gets more comfortable with the offense.

2023 Dolphins Wide Receiver Depth Chart First Team Second Team Third Team First Team Second Team Third Team Tyreek Hill Braxton Berrios Cedrick Wilson, Jr. Jaylen Waddle River Cracraft Erik Ezukanma

Miami’s top two receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, were always locks for the position and both should be Pro Bowl selections this year. Braxton Berrios provides the team a slot receiver, while River Cracraft gives the team a versatile option at any receiving spot. Erik Ezukanma should have a package in the offense for him, especially as he gets more comfortable with the offense. Cedrick Wilson, Jr., continues to be the buried man on the depth chart after signing as a free agent last year with fairly high expectations.

Miami could also flex practice squad receiver Robbie Chosen to the game day roster as needed.

2023 Dolphins Offensive Line Depth Chart Pos First Team Second Team Third Team Pos First Team Second Team Third Team LT Terron Armstead Kendall Lamm LG Liam Eichenberg Isaiah Wynn C Connor Williams Lester Cotton RG Robert Hunt Lester Cotton RT Austin Jackson Kion Smith

The biggest surprise on the depth chart may be the continued listing of Liam Eichenberg as the starting left guard. Left tackle Terron Armstead, center Connor Williams, right guard Robert Hunt, and right tackle Austin Jackson were the clear options for the starting offensive line, but Eichenberg appeared to be losing a position battle with Wynn during the preseason. Wynn likely is going to start ahead of Eichenberg, but McDaniel did not confirm that on Monday.

“He will be getting reps this practice week and he may or may not be getting reps in the game,” McDaniel replied with a grin when asked if Wynn was the starter.

This feels like a holdover from the preseason depth chart that will change once Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers begins, but Eichenberg seems to have a chance to still be the starter.

Lester Cotton is listed as both the backup center and backup right guard. He has never played center, so it is an odd piece of the depth chart. Eichenberg may actually be the backup center, another thing that may become apparent after kickoff on Sunday.

2023 Dolphins Defensive Tackle Depth Chart First Team Second Team Third Team First Team Second Team Third Team Christian Wilkins Raekwon Davis Brandon Pili Zach Sieler

Nothing surprising here, despite the position group feeling small. Miami has listed all three defensive line positions as defensive tackles, aligning them all as interior linemen in a 3-4 defensive system. Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler will serve as the outside defensive tackles, while Raekwon Davis assumes the nose tackle spot. Brandon Pili provides depth and will rotate into the game.

Da’Shawn Hand could be elevated from the practice squad to provide additional depth.

2023 Dolphins Linebackers Depth Chart First Team Second Team Third Team First Team Second Team Third Team Jaelan Phillips Emmanuel Ogbah Jerome Baker Channing Tindall David Long, Jr. Duke Riley Bradley Chubb Andrew Van Ginkel

Once again, there are not many questions for how the depth chart worked out, this time for the linebacker position. The starting outside linebackers/edge rushers will be Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, backed up by Emmanuel Ogbah and Andrew Van Ginkel. Inside linebackers will be Jerome Baker and David Long, Jr., with Channing Tindall and Duke Riley serving as the reserves.

2023 Dolphins Cornerback Depth Chart First Team Second Team Third Team Fourth Team First Team Second Team Third Team Fourth Team Xavien Howard Cam Smith Parry Nickerson Justin Bethel Kader Kohou Eli Apple Kelvin Joseph

At cornerback, Miami will start Xavien Howard and Kader Kohou in the base set. Kohou will likely slide inside in a nickel set, covering the slot receiver, with Eli Apple then coming in to serve as the other outside option. Cam Smith could unseat Apple for that role, but he likely needs to continue to develop and get used to the speed of the game before he is locked into that role. Parry Nickerson, Kelvin Joseph, and Justin Bethel provide depth and special teams coverage.

Miami’s cornerbacks group will get stronger later in the year when Nik Needham is cleared off the physically unable to perform list and Jalen Ramsey is activated from the injured reserve list.

2023 Dolphins Safety Depth Chart First Team Second Team Third Team First Team Second Team Third Team Jevon Holland Verone McKinley III Elijah Campbell Brandon Jones DeShon Elliott

Safety will be a question mark - though defensive coordinator Vic Fangio could be looking to play three safeties in a pseudo-big nickel type of scheme. Jevon Holland will start and should be a breakout star this year - especially given it is a contract year for him. Next to him, Miami has Brandon Jones listed as the starter, but he could share playing time with DeShon Elliott and Verone McKinley III. Elijah Campbell provides depth and special teams play assuming he is fully recovered from a preseason knee injury.

2023 Dolphins Specialists Depth Chart Pos First Team Second Team Third Team Fourth Team Fifth Team Pos First Team Second Team Third Team Fourth Team Fifth Team K Jason Sanders P Jake Bailey H Jake Bailey LS Blake Ferguson KR Braxton Berrios Raheem Mostert De'Von Achane Salvon Ahmed Jaylen Waddle PR Braxton Berrios Cedrick Wilson, Jr. River Cracraft Tyreek Hill Jaylen Waddle

Nothing really remarkable for the specialist groups. Jason Sanders will be the kicker, Jake Bailey will be the punter and holder, and Blake Fergsuon will be the long snapper. Berrios will serve as the primary returner for both kicks and punts. Mostert adds speed whenever he rotates in as a returner, as would Achane who could see his initial contributions come on special teams. If Hill or Waddle are back returning kicks regularly, something has gone very wrong.