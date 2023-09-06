Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Patriots send Riley Reiff to injured reserve amid series of Week 1 moves - Pats Pulpit

Tight end Pharaoh Brown has taken the open spot on New England’s 53-man roster.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Connor McGovern Praises Jets Front Office for Getting Rid of Some ‘Bad Apples’ - Gang Green Nation

Over a month after NFL free agency started, Connor McGovern remained a free agent. Many of us thought he’s likely played his last game in green and white, but despite the drafting of highly touted...





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Back to school with the NFL: Buffalo Bills ABCs - Buffalo Rumblings

On this Labor Day, take a break with a primer on the 2023 Buffalo Bills!

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Tier ranking every game on the Ravens’ 2023 schedule - Baltimore Beatdown

The start of the 2023 regular season is now just days away, with the Baltimore Ravens set to kickoff Week 1 at home this coming Sunday. From there, every weekend for the next several months will...





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

5 Steelers to be excited about watching Week 1 vs. the 49ers - Behind the Steel Curtain

After an offseason full of new additions, and the preseason now wrapped up, these five players have us amped to see what they can do.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Andrew Brandt speculates Bengals QB Joe Burrow may be delaying extension - Cincy Jungle

You buying this?





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Browns fans ranked low in loyalty: Former Browns coach defends Cleveland fanbase - Dawgs By Nature

Silly season in lots of ways but Browns fans should never catch strays

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Texans GM Nick Caserio protecting quarterback CJ Stroud, and himself - Battle Red Blog

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio is protecting the team’s rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

What we learned about the Titans in preseason: Tight end - Music City Miracles

There are some pretty big questions with this group.





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Monday Presser: Jaguars need to ‘have eyes on’ Anthony Richardson - Big Cat Country

Foye Oluokun and Christian Kirk spoke to the press ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ trip to Indianapolis on Sunday





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Can the Colts get off the schneid and finally win their first opening game in nearly a decade? - Stampede Blue

It has been a long time since the Colts have won on the opening weekend of football. Will 2023 end the curse?

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Do you think Sean Payton will turn the Denver Broncos franchise around? - Mile High Report

I asked the mile high report staff how confident they are in Sean Payton turning the Broncos back into a winning franchise.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: EDGE Khalil Mack 2023 player profile - Bolts From The Blue

Khalil Mack will look to produce once more for the Chargers alongside fellow pass rusher Joey Bosa.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Las Vegas Raiders preview: Josh Jacobs’ return good for both player and team - Silver And Black Pride

Star running back Josh Jacobs provides much-needed productivity and stability to the Las Vegas’ Raiders offense





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs News: Steve Spagnuolo, Travis Kelce weigh in on Chris Jones - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo says the defense will need to rely on a deep rotation against the Detroit Lions in the NFL season-opener without All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones; Tight end Kelce believes in the defensive leadership in the building.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Daniel Jones’ contract restructured as Giants create salary cap space - Big Blue View

Giants reportedly gain $6.315 million in cap space with move





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Eagles Film Room: Previewing the 2023 offense - Bleeding Green Nation

Every year, I sit down with a friend of mine Ryan Sasaki (behind one of the best Eagles X's and O’s websites ever - the Chip Wagon) and we just talk about the Eagles. I like to see this chat as the...





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Cowboys extension of Terence Steele furthers an incredible offseason for Dallas - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys have had a very good offseason, and the Terence Steele extension just adds to it.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Preseason Hype: Is Chris Rodriguez the hidden gem of the 2023 RB class? - Hogs Haven

Defining the profile of late round and undrafted value RBs

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

The Packers continue to work out cornerbacks - Acme Packing Company

One day after Green Bay brought in two cornerbacks for a try out opportunity, the team called in two more.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Detroit Lions’ ‘intentional’ roster construction has built a contender - Pride Of Detroit

It’s taken three offseasons but the Detroit Lions front office and coaching staff have constructed a roster built for sustained success.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Bears are a 1 point favorite for week one against the Packers - Windy City Gridiron

We’re less than one week before kickoff, so we look at the latest DraftKings odds for the Bears-Packers game.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Vikings 2023-24 Season Prediction - Daily Norseman

My annual forecast of the Vikings’ regular season record

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

3 keys to a Saints victory against the Titans - Canal Street Chronicles

Derrick Henry and the Titans make this game a lot more interesting than it may seem.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

The Falcons are a giant question mark, and that’s okay - The Falcoholic

It’s been a long decade, but there’s reason for hope.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Monday Morning Optimist: A new season begins - Cat Scratch Reader

Fresh faces look to form new legends for fans tired of the same kind of losing.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans’ agent sets negotiation deadline - Bucs Nation

The Bucs have until September 9 to extend Mike Evans or discussions will be cut off according to press release

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

Trey Lance Cowboys Trade: Former 49er quarterback Steve Young isn’t a fan - Niners Nation

But not because it’s Trey Lance, because it’s the Cowboys





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

A fan’s reaction to Jonathan Gannon’s opening speech of Cardinals’ Flight Plan - Revenge of the Birds

Amidst the scrutiny the speech caused on social media





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Why Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith will be elite in 2023 - Field Gulls

Everything is in place for Seattle’s breakout QB to break out again.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams WR Cooper Kupp likely to miss Week 1 against Seahawks, will see specialist - Turf Show Times

After a setback with his hamstring injury, Kupp is hoping to identify root cause of the issue