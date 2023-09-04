We’re still not sure who will start at left guard for the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are less than a week away from beginning the 2023 NFL regular season, but coach Mike McDaniel isn’t ready to announce the team’s starting left guard. Miami’s second-year coach declined to give a clear answer on Monday.

On whether Isaiah Wynn will be the Dolphins' starting left guard, McDaniel says Wynn "will be getting reps this week and he may or may not be getting reps in the game"



Then smirks pic.twitter.com/kUE9JkWqNN — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) September 4, 2023

McDaniel confirmed that Wynn, who spent four years with the New England Patriots, will get reps in practice this week and mentioned that he may — or may not — get reps in the game.

Miami’s official depth chart lists Eichenberg as the starter at left guard, but that could change due to Wynn’s strong preseason. He played 107 snaps and allowed just one sack. The former Georgia offensive linemen allowed just two pressures in 59 pass-blocking snaps while starting the final two preseason games.

Wynn’s availability may be his best ability early in his time with the Dolphins. Eichenberg played 14 snaps throughout the preseason and didn’t participate in the team’s joint practices with the Houston Texans.

McDaniel’s quote, along with Wynn’s consistency throughout the preseason, indicates that he could be starting at left guard against the Los Angeles Chargers.