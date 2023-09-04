Terron Armstead not practicing Monday ahead of Miami Dolphins opener against Los Angeles Chargers

After suffering a leg injury during Miami’s first play of their first joint practice with the Houston Texans last month, the Dolphins’ starting left tackle Terron Armstead is still not ready to practice ahead of Miami’s week one contest against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed with reporters ahead of today’s practice that the former All-Pro offensive lineman is “progressing well,” but offered no other insight regarding his status for Sunday’s game.

Last season, while Armstead was battling injuries, he would regularly miss practice during the lead-up to that weekend’s game, but still often suited up on game day. He was inactive for four regular season games and was also in and out of the Dolphins’ playoff contest against the Buffalo Bills, however.

Miami’s offensive line performed much better when Armstead was in the lineup, so Dolphins coaches, players and fans will all be rooting for the 32-year-old to recover quickly this upcoming week in order to be able to lace his cleats and step on the field for his squad this weekend.



We will keep you updated with Armstead’s status throughout the week leading up to Sunday’s kickoff.