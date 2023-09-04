Dolphins sign Robbie Chosen to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday morning the signing of veteran wide receiver Robbie Chosen to the team’s practice squad. The move comes nearly a week after the team released Chosen as part of the cuts dropping the roster from the preseason limit of 90 players down to the regular season 53-man restriction. The team released defensive end Randy Charlton from the practice squad to create space for Chosen.

Chosen signed with the Dolphins in April, providing the team a veteran depth option behind starting receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. He has played for the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, and Arizona Cardinals during his first seven years in the league, recording 375 receptions for 4,956 yards and 29 touchdowns. He has also tallied 16 rushing attempts for 98 yards. He was an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2016, signed by the Jets.

Bringing back Chosen always seemed like Miami’s plan, though the veteran took some time to see if there was a 53-man roster spot available to him with another team. The Dolphins can elevate Chosen to the game-day roster if needed three times this season while he remains on the practice squad. The team could also look to promote him to the active roster, possibly after their Week 1 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. A vested veteran who is on a team’s Week 1 active roster has their entire salary for the year become guaranteed; Miami could promote Chosen after the Week 1 game to avoid guaranteeing his salary in case they need to release him later in the year.