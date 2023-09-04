Dolphins announce team captains for the 2023 NFL Season

It’s game week!

And as is tradition, teams are releasing their week one depth charts and finalizing their 53-man rosters. They’re also naming their team captains for the upcoming season, and your Miami Dolphins are no different.

Earlier today, the Dolphins social media team announced the seven teams captains for the upcoming season, and I have to be honest, there weren’t too many surprises.

If you think this list looks familiar — you’re right. This year's captains are a repeat of last season — outside of fullback Alec Ingold, who replaces linebacker Elandon Roberts from a season ago. Ingold is more than deserving and has proven invaluable to McDaniel’s offense. However, outside Ingold, it’s a carbon copy of the 2022 team captains.

The highlight is quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was criticized unfairly early on for not being a captain during the Brian Flores era. He’s now heading into year two as Miami’s captain — and the vocal leader of the offense. Veterans Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, and Alec Ingold round out the offensive players.

On defense, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was voted team captain for the second year. This comes amidst contract talks between the #elite run stuffer and the Dolphins. The other two defensive captains are in Miami’s secondary and entering year two as a team captain. Of course, I’m talking about cornerback Xavien Howard and “The Snowman” Jevon Holland — both players will be counted on to step up with All-pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey out for the foreseeable future.

Miami’s roster has a ton of potential captains from top to bottom, but the seven players voted on by their peers are the cream of the crop — and each deserving of wearing the ‘C’ on their jersey.

mcDaniel on miami's 7 captains



"we do a player-driven vote that the locker room comes up with, which is another reason it's a special honor...it's voted on by the peers in the locker room." — josh houtz (@houtz) September 4, 2023

Now, the Dolphins turn their attention to the Los Angeles Chargers... Six. More. Days!

