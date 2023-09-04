Who will win The Phinsider Fantasy Football League in 2023?

The Phinsider Fantasy Football League held its 2023 draft last night. Our annual fantasy league was won last year by UK Dolfan (UK Spitfires), with Jsutton 15 (Colleen’s Husband), Kho56 (Wrench Dodgers), Btay41 (Vegas Phins), Phinisher (Phinisher), SuperG! (Team G), Blaze453 (Blaze’s WhiteWolves), dolphin71 (Team Ricky), NawlinsPhinPhan (Nawlinsphinphan), Don 12pk (Hill Tua Mt.), and TheRoo1 (The Roo) joining the league this year. Adding in my slot (One if by land Tua by sea) as the commissioner of the league, we have 12 teams, each with an 18-player roster.
Starters for the team include a quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end, two flex spots, one team defense/special teams, and one place kicker. There are eight bench spots, with one injured reserve slot. The league is a one-point-per-reception scoring league.
Unfortunately, four teams had to rely on autopicks for the draft this year: UK Spitfires (1st overall), Nawlinsphinphan (2nd), Team G (8th), and Colleen’s Husband (10th). Everyone else was able to make the live draft.
Now that the draft is over, and based on a suggestion from TheRoo1, we want to know what you think of our teams. As we know there really is nothing as much fun as talking about someone else’s fantasy team, I wanted to make sure you had that opportunity. Below you will find the by-team draft results. Who do you think did the best job in selecting a team? We have a poll at the end of the article for your vote, and you can feel free to discuss who had the best draft and who completely missed in the comments.
Fantasy Draft Results 1
|1. UK Spitfires
|2. Nawlinsphinphan
|3. Team Ricky
|Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN
|Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN
|Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA
|Chris Olave, WR, NO
|Tee Higgins, WR, CIN
|Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ
|DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI
|Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
|Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI
|Chris Godwin, WR, TB
|Christian Waston, WR, GB
|Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA
|Breece Hall, RB, NYJ
|Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT
|Rachaad White, RB, TB
|Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI
|Javonte Williams, RB, DEN
|David Montgomery, RB, DET
|Deshaun Watson, QB, CLE
|Isaiah Pacheco, RB, KC
|Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF
|Brian Robinson, Jr., RB, WAS
|David Njoku, TE, CLE
|Cole Kmet, TE, CHI
|Jaxson Smith-Njigba, WR, SEA
|Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS
|Jakobi Meyers, WR, LV
|Jerick McKinnon, RB, KC
|Rondale Moore, WR, ARI
|Rashaad Penny, RB, PHI
|Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR
|DJ Chark, Jr., WR, CAR
|49ers D/ST
|Browns D/ST
|Cowboys D/ST
|Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN
|Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF
|Ezekiel Elliott, RB, NE
|K.J. Osborn, WR, MIN
|Evan McPherson, K, CIN
|Daniel Carlson, K, LV
|Harrison Butker, K, KC
|Juwan Johnson, TE, NO
|Graham Gano, K, NYG
|Greg Dulcich, TE, DEN
|Evan Hull, RB, IND
|Deion Jackson, RB, IND
|Jared Goff, QB, DET
|D'Onta Foreman, RB, CHI
|Kyren Williams, RB, LAR
|Zay Jones, WR, JAX
|Bengals D/ST
|Tyler Conklin, TE, NYJ
|Jason Sanders, K, MIA
Fantasy Draft Results 2
|4. Wrench Dodgers
|5. Hill Tua Mt.
|6. TheRoo
|Austin Ekeler RB, LAC
|Travis Kelce, TE, KC
|Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF
|Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET
|DK Metcalf, WR, SEA
|Josh Jacobs, RB, LV
|Josh Allen, QB, BUF
|Travis Etienne Jr., RB, JAX
|Calvin Ridley, WR, JAX
|DeAndre Hopkins, WR, TEN
|Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN
|Justin Fields, QB, CHI
|Miles Sanders, RB, CAR
|Justin Herbert, QB, LAC
|Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
|George Kittle, TE, SF
|Christian Kirk, WR, JAX
|Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS
|Drake London, WR, ATL
|Skyy Moore, WR, KC
|Evan Engram, TE, JAX
|Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS
|AJ Dillon, RB, GB
|Michael Thomas, WR, NO
|Samaje Perine, RB, DEN
|Jordan Addison, WR, MIN
|Nico Collins, WR, HOU
|Gabe Davis, WR, BUF
|Quentin Johnston, WR, LAC
|Saints D/ST
|De'Von Achane, RB, MIA
|Zach Charbonnet, RB, SEA
|Russell Wilson, QB, DEN
|Joshua Kelley, RB, LAC
|Sam LaPorta, TE, DET
|Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, TEN
|Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR
|Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR
|Gerald Everett, TE, LAC
|Packers D/ST
|Tank Bigsby, RB, JAX
|Panthers D/ST
|Jason Myers, K, SEA
|Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL
|Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL
|Gus Edwards, RB, BAL
|Jaguars D/ST
|Brandon McManus, K, JAX
|Jonathan Mingo, WR, CAR
|Greg Joseph, K, MIN
|Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS
|Zach Ertz, TE, ARI
|DeVante Parker, WR, NE
|Alec Pierce, WR, IND
Fantasy Draft Results 3
|7. One If By Land Tua By Sea
|8. Team G
|9. Vegas Phins
|Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL
|Davante Adams, WR, LV
|Nick Chubb, RB, CLE
|Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
|CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL
|A.J. Brown, WR, PHI
|T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN
|Najee Harris, RB, PIT
|Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL
|Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
|Deebo Samuel, WR, SF
|Amari Cooper, WR, CLE
|Cam Akers, RB, LAR
|James Conner, RB, ARI
|Darren Waller, TE, NYG
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA
|James Cook, RB, BUF
|Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA
|J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL
|Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX
|George Pickens, WR, PIT
|Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN
|Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT
|Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI
|Anthony Richardson, QB, IND
|Treylon Burks, WR, TEN
|Jamaal Williams, RB, NO
|Dolphins D/ST
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, NE
|Zay Flowers, WR, BAL
|Mike Gesicki, TE, NE
|Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI
|Geno Smith, QB, SEA
|Dalton Kincaid, TE, BUF
|Steelers D/ST
|Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT
|Kadarius Toney, WR, KC
|Justin Tucker, K, BAL
|Jets D/ST
|Kenneth Gainwell, RB, PHI
|Parris Campbell, WR, NYG
|Luke Musgrave, TE, GB
|Brock Purdy, QB, SF
|Tyler Bass, K, BUF
|Marvin Mims Jr., WR, DEN
|Erik Ezukanma, WR, MIA
|Roschon Johnson, RB, CHI
|Tyjae Spears, RB, TEN
|Salvon Ahmed, RB, MIA
|Chase Claypool, WR, CHI
|Greg Zuerlein, K, NYJ
|Nick Folk, K, TEN
|Kenny Pickett, QB, PIT
|Eagles D/ST
Fantasy Draft Results 4
|10. Colleen's Husband
|11. Phinisher
|12. Blaze's WhiteWolves
|Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG
|Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
|Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF
|Tony Pollard, RB, DAL
|Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA
|Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR
|Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET
|Joe Burrow, QB, CIN
|Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE
|Aaron Jones, RB, GB
|Mark Andrews, TE, BAL
|Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU
|DJ Moore, WR, CHI
|Dalvin Cook, RB, NYJ
|Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND
|Mike Williams, WR, LAC
|Mike Evans, WR, TB
|Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL
|Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN
|Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA
|D'Andre Swift, RB, PHI
|Marquise Brown, WR, ARI
|Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND
|Brandin Cooks, WR, DAL
|Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
|Aaron Rodgers, QB, NYJ
|Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN
|Dalton Schultz, TE, HOU
|Odell Beckham Jr., WR, BAL
|Daniel Jones, QB, NYG
|Elijah Moore, WR, CLE
|Adam Thielen, WR, CAR
|Braxton Berrios, WR, MIA
|Michael Gallup, WR, DAL
|Bills D/ST
|Devin Singletary, RB, HOU
|Patriots D/ST
|Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV
|Allen Lazard, WR, NYJ
|Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL
|Irv Smith Jr., TE, CIN
|Damien Harris, RB, BUF
|Jake Elliott, K, PHI
|Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, MIA
|Dawson Knox, TE, BUF
|Matt Gay, K, IND
|Younghoe Koo, K, ATL
|Van Jefferson, WR ,LAR
|Jayden Reed, WR, GB
|Derek Carr, QB, NO
|Commanders D/ST
|Romeo Doubs, WR, GB
|Taysom Hill, TE, NO
|Cameron Dicker, K, LAC
Poll
Which 2023 The Phinsider Fantasy Football League team had the best draft?
UK Spitfires
Nawlinsphinphan
Team Ricky
Wrench Dodgers
Hill Tua Mt.
TheRoo
One if by land Tua by sea
Team G
Vegas Phins
Colleen’s Husband
Phinisher
Blaze’s WhiteWolves
