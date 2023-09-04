Who will win The Phinsider Fantasy Football League in 2023?

The Phinsider Fantasy Football League held its 2023 draft last night. Our annual fantasy league was won last year by UK Dolfan (UK Spitfires), with Jsutton 15 (Colleen’s Husband), Kho56 (Wrench Dodgers), Btay41 (Vegas Phins), Phinisher (Phinisher), SuperG! (Team G), Blaze453 (Blaze’s WhiteWolves), dolphin71 (Team Ricky), NawlinsPhinPhan (Nawlinsphinphan), Don 12pk (Hill Tua Mt.), and TheRoo1 (The Roo) joining the league this year. Adding in my slot (One if by land Tua by sea) as the commissioner of the league, we have 12 teams, each with an 18-player roster.

Starters for the team include a quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end, two flex spots, one team defense/special teams, and one place kicker. There are eight bench spots, with one injured reserve slot. The league is a one-point-per-reception scoring league.

Unfortunately, four teams had to rely on autopicks for the draft this year: UK Spitfires (1st overall), Nawlinsphinphan (2nd), Team G (8th), and Colleen’s Husband (10th). Everyone else was able to make the live draft.

Now that the draft is over, and based on a suggestion from TheRoo1, we want to know what you think of our teams. As we know there really is nothing as much fun as talking about someone else’s fantasy team, I wanted to make sure you had that opportunity. Below you will find the by-team draft results. Who do you think did the best job in selecting a team? We have a poll at the end of the article for your vote, and you can feel free to discuss who had the best draft and who completely missed in the comments.

Fantasy Draft Results 1 1. UK Spitfires 2. Nawlinsphinphan 3. Team Ricky 1. UK Spitfires 2. Nawlinsphinphan 3. Team Ricky Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA Chris Olave, WR, NO Tee Higgins, WR, CIN Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI Chris Godwin, WR, TB Christian Waston, WR, GB Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA Breece Hall, RB, NYJ Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT Rachaad White, RB, TB Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI Javonte Williams, RB, DEN David Montgomery, RB, DET Deshaun Watson, QB, CLE Isaiah Pacheco, RB, KC Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF Brian Robinson, Jr., RB, WAS David Njoku, TE, CLE Cole Kmet, TE, CHI Jaxson Smith-Njigba, WR, SEA Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS Jakobi Meyers, WR, LV Jerick McKinnon, RB, KC Rondale Moore, WR, ARI Rashaad Penny, RB, PHI Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR DJ Chark, Jr., WR, CAR 49ers D/ST Browns D/ST Cowboys D/ST Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF Ezekiel Elliott, RB, NE K.J. Osborn, WR, MIN Evan McPherson, K, CIN Daniel Carlson, K, LV Harrison Butker, K, KC Juwan Johnson, TE, NO Graham Gano, K, NYG Greg Dulcich, TE, DEN Evan Hull, RB, IND Deion Jackson, RB, IND Jared Goff, QB, DET D'Onta Foreman, RB, CHI Kyren Williams, RB, LAR Zay Jones, WR, JAX Bengals D/ST Tyler Conklin, TE, NYJ Jason Sanders, K, MIA

Fantasy Draft Results 2 4. Wrench Dodgers 5. Hill Tua Mt. 6. TheRoo 4. Wrench Dodgers 5. Hill Tua Mt. 6. TheRoo Austin Ekeler RB, LAC Travis Kelce, TE, KC Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET DK Metcalf, WR, SEA Josh Jacobs, RB, LV Josh Allen, QB, BUF Travis Etienne Jr., RB, JAX Calvin Ridley, WR, JAX DeAndre Hopkins, WR, TEN Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN Justin Fields, QB, CHI Miles Sanders, RB, CAR Justin Herbert, QB, LAC Alvin Kamara, RB, NO George Kittle, TE, SF Christian Kirk, WR, JAX Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS Drake London, WR, ATL Skyy Moore, WR, KC Evan Engram, TE, JAX Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS AJ Dillon, RB, GB Michael Thomas, WR, NO Samaje Perine, RB, DEN Jordan Addison, WR, MIN Nico Collins, WR, HOU Gabe Davis, WR, BUF Quentin Johnston, WR, LAC Saints D/ST De'Von Achane, RB, MIA Zach Charbonnet, RB, SEA Russell Wilson, QB, DEN Joshua Kelley, RB, LAC Sam LaPorta, TE, DET Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, TEN Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR Gerald Everett, TE, LAC Packers D/ST Tank Bigsby, RB, JAX Panthers D/ST Jason Myers, K, SEA Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL Gus Edwards, RB, BAL Jaguars D/ST Brandon McManus, K, JAX Jonathan Mingo, WR, CAR Greg Joseph, K, MIN Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS Zach Ertz, TE, ARI DeVante Parker, WR, NE Alec Pierce, WR, IND

Fantasy Draft Results 3 7. One If By Land Tua By Sea 8. Team G 9. Vegas Phins 7. One If By Land Tua By Sea 8. Team G 9. Vegas Phins Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL Davante Adams, WR, LV Nick Chubb, RB, CLE Joe Mixon, RB, CIN CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL A.J. Brown, WR, PHI T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN Najee Harris, RB, PIT Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL Keenan Allen, WR, LAC Deebo Samuel, WR, SF Amari Cooper, WR, CLE Cam Akers, RB, LAR James Conner, RB, ARI Darren Waller, TE, NYG Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA James Cook, RB, BUF Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX George Pickens, WR, PIT Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI Anthony Richardson, QB, IND Treylon Burks, WR, TEN Jamaal Williams, RB, NO Dolphins D/ST JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, NE Zay Flowers, WR, BAL Mike Gesicki, TE, NE Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI Geno Smith, QB, SEA Dalton Kincaid, TE, BUF Steelers D/ST Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT Kadarius Toney, WR, KC Justin Tucker, K, BAL Jets D/ST Kenneth Gainwell, RB, PHI Parris Campbell, WR, NYG Luke Musgrave, TE, GB Brock Purdy, QB, SF Tyler Bass, K, BUF Marvin Mims Jr., WR, DEN Erik Ezukanma, WR, MIA Roschon Johnson, RB, CHI Tyjae Spears, RB, TEN Salvon Ahmed, RB, MIA Chase Claypool, WR, CHI Greg Zuerlein, K, NYJ Nick Folk, K, TEN Kenny Pickett, QB, PIT Eagles D/ST

Fantasy Draft Results 4 10. Colleen's Husband 11. Phinisher 12. Blaze's WhiteWolves 10. Colleen's Husband 11. Phinisher 12. Blaze's WhiteWolves Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG Derrick Henry, RB, TEN Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF Tony Pollard, RB, DAL Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET Joe Burrow, QB, CIN Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE Aaron Jones, RB, GB Mark Andrews, TE, BAL Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU DJ Moore, WR, CHI Dalvin Cook, RB, NYJ Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND Mike Williams, WR, LAC Mike Evans, WR, TB Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA D'Andre Swift, RB, PHI Marquise Brown, WR, ARI Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND Brandin Cooks, WR, DAL Dak Prescott, QB, DAL Aaron Rodgers, QB, NYJ Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN Dalton Schultz, TE, HOU Odell Beckham Jr., WR, BAL Daniel Jones, QB, NYG Elijah Moore, WR, CLE Adam Thielen, WR, CAR Braxton Berrios, WR, MIA Michael Gallup, WR, DAL Bills D/ST Devin Singletary, RB, HOU Patriots D/ST Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV Allen Lazard, WR, NYJ Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL Irv Smith Jr., TE, CIN Damien Harris, RB, BUF Jake Elliott, K, PHI Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, MIA Dawson Knox, TE, BUF Matt Gay, K, IND Younghoe Koo, K, ATL Van Jefferson, WR ,LAR Jayden Reed, WR, GB Derek Carr, QB, NO Commanders D/ST Romeo Doubs, WR, GB Taysom Hill, TE, NO Cameron Dicker, K, LAC