NFL Week 1 odds 2023: Dolphins open as underdogs versus Chargers

The Miami Dolphins open their 2023 regular season on Sunday with a visit to the Los Angeles Chargers. When the schedule was announced back in May, DraftKings Sportsbook initially listed the Chargers as 2.5-point favorites for the game. With training camp and the preseason in the past, how has the line moved as odds open for Week 1?

As we start the movement into Week 1, the DraftKings Sportsbook line has settled in with the Chargers favored by three. The point total for Sunday is set at 51, the second-highest total for week. The oddsmakers seem to think this will be an offensive shootout, which could make for a fun watch this weekend.

The Dolphins are +140 on the moneyline to win the game, while the Chargers are -166. For the moneyline bets,a $100 bet on the Dolphins would pay $140 if Miami were to win. On the Chargers side, a $166 bet would pay $100 if Los Angeles were to win.

Can Miami pull off the upset and start the season with a road victory? Kickoff for the Dolphins and Chargers is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.