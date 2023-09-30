Dolphins sign Robbie Chosen, Cameron Goode to 53-man roster; Elevate Chase Winovich for Bills game

The Miami Dolphins (3-0) announced a series of roster moves on Saturday, filling their 53-man roster with two practice squad players and elevating a third player from the practice squad to be eligible to play on Sunday. These moves filled the roster vacancies created on Friday when the team placed wide receiver River Cracraft on injured reserve and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma on the reserved/non-football injury list.

The promotions brought veteran wide receiver Robbie Chosen to the 53-man roster along with linebacker Cameron Goode. Chosen appeared in last week’s game against the Denver Broncos after being elevated from the practice squad. Chosen caught one pass for 68 yards and a touchdown late in the team’s 70-20 victory over Denver. Chosen began his career with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He has also played for the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals with 376 career receptions for 5,024 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Goode was elevated for the first three games of the Dolphins’ season, primarily playing on special teams. A seventh-round pick by the Dolphins in 2022, Goode’s appearances this season marked his NFL debut.

Winovich was elevated for Miami’s Week 2 game against the New England Patriots. He joined the Dolphins this season, signing to the practice squad at the end of the preseason after spending the summer with the Houston Texans. He was originally a third-round pick by the Patriots in 2019 and has also played with the Cleveland Browns. He has 87 career tackles with three passes defensed, one forced fumble, one interception, and 12 sacks.

Miami kicks off against the Buffalo Bills (2-1) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday from Buffalo’s Highm,ark Stadium.