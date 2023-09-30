Dolphins vs. Bills Week 3 2023: Your Game Predictions

Earlier this week I posted our weekly predictions post with the question-

“What are your predictions for this coming weekend’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills?”

Who is going to win straight up?

What is your final score prediction win or lose?

Who do you think will be the stars of the game on both offense and defense?

What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game?

What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be talking about?

Below are some of your best predictions for the Dolphins week three game against the Bills-

David7777 has Miami winning and the defense being a big part of that with three turnovers.

Miami 34-27 Defense has 3 turnovers again

Phinsox has the Phins winning with Tyreek and Andrew having big days.

Miami wins 37-34. Hill & Van Ginkel star. There will be fumbles from the RBs & WRs, center exchange will be fine. I will be watching the kickers. I think the misses will be costly. This game will likely answer some big questions. Miami lost both games in Buffalo last year but they were in cold weather. That won’t be a factor this week.

dolphinfan1323 believes that the Phins will drop their first game of the season behind another disappointing showing by the defense.

So I believe buffalo will win the game. Miami is 8-2 versus Josh Allen and haven’t beaten the Buffalo Bills since 2016 in Buffalo! If Miami has really turned the corner and a legitimate contender they will beat the bills. I would be more confident if Miami could actually play defense. But with no pass rush and problems stopping the run Josh Allen will have a field day. We paid all that money to Vic and all the hype and we have one of the most boring bend but try not to break defense in the NFL that might work against low level teams but not against teams like the chargers, bills and chiefs. I bought into Vic hype and thought the defense was going to be better than the offense

Snook2003 sees the Dolphins declaring that we are back via a victory over the Bills in their house!

This will be a statement game, that will put the league on notice. Much more than destroying a lousy Bronco team the way we did. Obviously, we won’t score 70 points, but we will dominate every part of the game, except for special teams.

thewflagisforcubsfansonly has a very long screen name and has Miami winning behind a big game from Smythe.

Miami 35, Buffalo 24 OL shines. Smythe catches 2 TDs

Spok507 has Miami winning and the team gaining at least 150 on the ground as well as Hill and Waddle combing for at least another 200 yards. Also has the game being decided on a mid-range field goal by Sanders.

The offense just needs to protect the ball and play mistake free football. Dolphins 24-21. Mostert and Achane will have 150 yards combined. Hill and Waddle will add another 200 receiving. Tua will throw 2 TDs, one on the ground and Sanders will hit a 35 yd. FG with under a minute remaining to get the win. Nothing like a little Dolphin heart attack to finish off the weekend!

sdphinsfan has Miami winning with another solid performance from the offensive line and the defense with Chub, Seiler, and Van Ginkle showing out!

Who is going to win straight up? Miami What is your final score prediction win or lose? 28-20 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Offense: The OL Defense: Seiler/VanGinkle What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Chubb is a factor What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Big day from Berrios/Cracraft/Smythe. In a game like this, you got to move the chains and these guys can big factors on 3rd down.

Yarganaught has the Phins blowing out the Bills with Mostert, Chub, and Van Ginkle starting and Allen being sacked and intercepted at least four times each.

Who is going to win straight up? Miami What is your final score prediction win or lose? 35 - 10 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Offense: Mostert Defense: Chubb/VanGinkle What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Allen will be tied for INTs/Sacks: 4 each What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? How many Bills’ players are ejected for late/targeting hits (none will be... plenty will try).

Dolfan88 has Miami scoring twice as many points as the Bills, Achane starring for the offense, Van Ginkle starring for the Defense, and Hill tearing it up yet again!

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 48-24 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Achane / Van Ginkle What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Tyreek going off on the Bills. They say he hasn’t done anything against them. What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Wilkins vs Allen and how “close” they get in the scrum LOL!

NCSurferMike has Miami winning with Tua starring on O and Wilkins on D while Tyreek makes some question their entire career as an NFL-level defender.

Fins win 34-24 Tua for offense, Wilkins for D Tua throws for 300 and 2TDs Tyreek takes a soul

PhinsTifosi has MIami winning with Tua and Waddle having good games and Achane going over 200 for the second week in a row! Also, Tua throwing another shovel pass.

Phins 35-21 Tua/Waddle/A-train A-train runs for over 200 That shovel pass to A-Train or Mostert

Dolfanjoe knows that it will not be as easy this week for Miami to walk with the win behind Mostert running well/controlling the clock and the defense clogging up running lanes for the Bills. Also has Berrios scoring a TD.

Love to say it will be a walk in the park, but. Miami wins this 38 to 32 one of the higher scoring games to go along with last week Mostert controlling the running game and limiting the clock. Hand and Sieler clogging the running game! Our little slot receiver returns one for a touchdown on a punt return ! I will be watching for another obvious non call by the Zebras costing a team the game ! ( Gambling )

USMCFinzFreak has Miami winning with Berrios and Holland starring and X having two INTs!

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 35-21 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Berrios/Holland What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? X will have 2 interceptions What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? The actions of Matt Milano after the whistle.

DConcep has a victory for our Phins with Mostert, Holland, and Waddle having big days.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 37-27 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Mostert/Holland What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Waddle over 100 yard receiving What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Bills safeties

Rockybmc01 is a bummer with the Phins going down this weekend...

Bills 28-17

Alpha6 has the Dolphins winning another in blowout fashion and adding six more TDs to the stat sheet.

They scored 10 TDs last week. Plays I ain’t ever seen before. I say they go 6 TDs on Sunday. Score: Miami 42 - Blowfalo 14

Blaze453 has Miami winning with Tua and Kohou leading the way on their side of the ball and the defense forcing three turnovers again this week.

Miami 34-24 Tua and Kader 3 TO caused plus 75+ return yardage How are linebackers and safeties hold up against the two tight end sets

Wildfin22 with the Phin win!

38-31 Miami Dolphins FINSUP

KHo56 has Waddle and Wilkins starring in a Miami victory with the defense forcing two fumbles including one from Josh.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 31-28 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Waddle/Wilkins What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? D will have 2 forced fumbles, one on Josh Allen What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Can offensive line be this good another week in a row?

CoJo11 has Achane with another buck and a quarter, Mostert passing the century mark again in total yards from scrimmage, Waddle having a solid day, Chubb with a sack, and Wilkins killing it with two tackles on the day for a loss on the way to a win.

got Miami 34 Buffalo 24. Achane goes off again for 125+ rushing/receiving while Mostert goes for 100+ rushing/receiving. Waddle comes back and gets 65+ receiving. Wilkins gets 2 TFLs and Chubb gets 1 sack

ericfos has Miami winning but X having a terrible day before having a rebound play. Also sees two passing TDs from Tua to Smythe and the trick play pass with Mostert throwing one to Tua.

Dolphins 30-24 Howard gives up 2 TD’s in coverage, but ends the final drive with an interception Tua throws 2 TD’s to Smythe Mostert throws a TD to Tua

Molly Polly II has the winning with Achane and Van Ginkel with another solid game. Also has Sanders having a solid day with at least one long FG. Will be looking for Ken Dorsey to lose his s**t again in the booth!

Who is going to win straight up? What is your final score prediction win or lose? 37-30 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Achane n Ginkel What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Sanders goes 3 for 3 on FGs with 1 being over 50 yards What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Bills coach throws another temper tantrum in the booth!

ElPasoPhinFan has Miami winning a close one that comes down to the wire.

This Buffalo defense is one of the best in the league in points/yardage. They have a low blitz rate but are among the top in sacks/pressure %/win rate. Good Dline and LB play. Since they don’t blitz much they use lots of stunts and twists to get pressure (Miami needs to be ready for these). The secondary mostly sticks to 2 high shell looks with zone mixed with a bit of man. They like to jam receivers at the line giving the impression of playing man but then drop into their zones (cover 3 variations). One thing that Buffalo does well are trap coverages. Basically giving a certain look (usual pre snap, then rotating post snap) that fools the QB into a false read. Washington’s QB Howell got eaten alive with pressure and these secondary traps (9 sacks, 4 INTS). McD seems like he’s had a good beat on what Buffalo wants to do. A year ago the offense with Tua had no problem moving the ball. Also a disadvantage of 2 deep shells and Dlineman running stunts is the run game. Milano and that new LB (whose making a name for himself even though I haven’t memorized it yet ) are pretty good so I don’t expect a Broncos like effort against our run. I think the way the offense looked against the Pat’s is probably going to be about the same this week Only thing is the Bills have more offense than the Pat’s. I expect a close 28-25 type of game. Tua’s playing at an MVP level, he’ll have to maintain that level of play to get the win over the Bills. I think this is his year and he’ll be the difference in a close game that comes down to the wire.

Call_for_the_Priest’77 has T-Stead frustrating the Bills' D-line, Long with an INT and possibly a sack, and Kohou sealing the game for Miami with an INT of his own.

Score: MIA: 30, BUF: 24 (Great gritty game for the ages, right to the end - see bold prediction) OFF Star: T. Armstead (Punishes defenders off the edge allowing us huge protctn, runs and screens) DEF Star: David Long (1 pick, and 2 - 5 tackles of Josh Allen rushing for little / 0 / negative gains) Bold Prediction: (Kader Kohu seals Miami victory with <1M, 27yd endzone pick of JA) Critical Watch: (Are we going to quickly read, react, position and finish tackles or lose the game?)

Tua2HillWaddle has Hill, Mostert, Wilkins, and X starring in a blowout win for the Phins. Also sees X's great day being punctuated with two picks plus a pick-6!

Fins win 44-24. Offensive players of the game - Tyreek Hill and Mostert. Defensive - Wilkins and Xavien Howard Bold prediction - X with 3 pics and one to the house. I’m looking for a brawl to break out in the endzone when Bills D finally realize the game has gotten away from them late 3rd, early 4th.

toscana jones has the Bills winning with Waddle and Van Ginkel having solid days and the OL giving up one or two sacks.

Who is going to win straight up? Bills What is your final score prediction win or lose? 31-28 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense?Waddle/ AVG What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? OL will allow only 1 or 2 QB sacks What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Can the offensive line be this good another week in a row? Bills Def is top 3, Bills Off the same. Phins Off is top, but the Def is middle of the pack, and STeams are suspect. We may yield one too many long returns or miss an FG which, in a tight game, may be the difference. Remember CWJ being tackled by the last man in a Punt return last year, in the playoff game? The ensuing drive netted only 3 points. Score a TD there and the game is another story... Sorry for playing Debbie Downer, but it’s not inconceivable that the Bills get this win. If that eventually happens, the most important thing to do would be for the Phins to regroup immediately and take care of business in the next two winnable games (Giants and Panthers). That would mark a sensible difference with other 3-0 starts of years past, which all became 3-3 in a heartbeat... If we cannot win this game let’s ensure at least that...

sirdolphin has the Phins nearly doubling up on the Bills in a blowout with Ingold standing in as protection for Tua.

Dolphins win 41 - 21. Alec Ingold is used as a spy on Matt Milano, after the whistle, to prevent late hits.

EzDz73 has Tua and Howard starring on their side of the ball and Mostert taking it to the house again in a win!

What is your final score prediction win or lose? 31-28 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? O - Tua and D - Howard What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Mostert finds the end zone again. What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Whether Sanders can make the big kicks when needed.

tpl has Mostert and Achane starring on offense and Cam Smith having a breakout game with two INTs on defense on the way to the W for Miami. Also, the OL keeps Tua's jersey clean once again.

The stars will be Mostert and Achane. Ahmed was limited so I expect him to be inactive. I expect the Bills to shut down the long pass. That will result in Miami using the running game and the short passing game like they did against the Pats. Hopefully this will lead to long drives keeping the bills offense off the field. With Eli Apple out, Cam Smith will play in his stead and have a couple of interceptions. The bills will not get a sack on Tua with his quick release. I am hoping Brooks gets a few carries as he has the size none of the other backs do. Miami needs to get him more involved in the running game.

Penguinscanfly has Miami winning behind a great day from Tua (375+ yards with 4 TDs) and Holland who will again force two turnovers.

Tua/Snowman players of the game Tua throws for 375+ 4 scores Holland forces two turnovers again Watching how many cheap shots the bills will take.

tvegas897 wants Miami to prove that they are the real deal!

Predictions are bad. I just want Miami to show up and prove last week was no fluke. Anybody that thinks this team is worlds better than Buffalo is still living in fantasy land. Buffalo’s D is on a whole different level. And the offense is starting to click. The key to beating Buffalo is, and always will be, forcing Josh into making bad decisions. But they will try to run the ball too with Cook, and Miami had been surprisingly leaky against the run. Miami’s pass rush needs to step it up big time. Someone other than AVG needs to start making plays. We had an OG sighting last week. Hope that continues. And Chubb. Seriously? Start earning your paycheck!

MiMiami has the Phins going down in a one-score game.

Miami hasn’t won in BUF since 2016. Eventually, that streak will end, but... BUF wins in a 1 score game.

SlayerNation1 has Tua and Holland starring in a high-scoring victory for the PHins. Sees the motion and zone run game from the Phins being the antidote for the blitz-happy Bills.

-MIA 38 -BUF 34 -Tua / Holland MVPs -Prediction: the quickly evolving motion/zone running game will be the antidote for the aggressive, blitz-heavy BUF defense. McDermott will be blitzing heavy as he can’t help himself -Watching for these: Offense; wrinkles on the shovel passes from last week to keep BUF on their heels. Defense; how Vic will prevent Allen from converting every 3rd and 6 with his legs. (Fangio had no answers last time he was charged with stopping Allen, when he was HC of DEN). Overall: watching to see if MIA has finally graduated to an elite team by not having a massive let-down, being able to handle prosperity.

Unlike last week not everyone sees the Dolphins winning this week. Thank you to everyone who took the time to give their answers and thoughts on this week's game. Please check back with us Tuesday evening to see who hit on their predictions for the game this week.

