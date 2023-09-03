Sunday Night-Labor Day Weekend Random Open Thread

Every now and then, especially on holiday weekends such as now, we go away from the question of the day post, as there will be little participation, and just roll with the good ole’ fashion random live/open thread concept. So tonight feel free to use this thread to discuss anything from our Miami Dolphins to the rest of the NFL to all of the college football this weekend and of course just your daily happenings. While our open live threads tend to be pretty much anything goes the rules of the site do still apply and be forewarned that Bill is watching. Bill is always watching!

By the way, I am second to being a fan of the U a fan of TCU and UNT. Assuming that you watched the TCU game yesterday how insane is that turnaround at Colorado by Dion Sanders? How long, if Dion can keep it up, does it take before a much bigger college program or even an NFL team comes calling on the former FSU standout?