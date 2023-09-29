Dolphins place WR River Cracraft on injured reserve, WR Erik Ezukanma on reserve/non-football injury list

The Miami Dolphins announced on Friday that they placed wide receiver River Cracraft on injured reserve and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma on the reserve/non-football injury (NFI) list.

Players are eligible to return from injured reserve after four games, which means the earliest Cracraft could return to action is Week 8 against the New England Patriots. He suffered a shoulder injury during Week 3’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Sometimes you get the worst of it… be back soon! pic.twitter.com/35JE8EG3xz — River (@rivercracraft) September 29, 2023

Ezukanma, who is dealing with a neck injury, is ineligible to play or practice in games. He will also miss at least four games while on the NFI list.

Looking ahead, Tyreek Hill, with 412 yards and four touchdowns through three games, will continue leading the way at wide receiver. Jaylen Waddle cleared concussion protocol, and Braxton Berrios has made key catches as the team’s slot receiver.

Cedrick Wilson Jr. will see more playing time, and the same could be true for Robbie Chosen, who was called up from the practice squad and caught a 68-yard touchdown pass from Mike White last week. Cracraft and Ezukanma bring unique skill sets to the table, but the Dolphins feature versatile pass-catchers that can help carry the load until they return.