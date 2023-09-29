 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dolphins vs. Bills injury report update: Jaelan Phillips out, four others listed as questionable

Phillips hasn’t practiced this week due to an oblique injury.

By Jacob Mendel
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins will be without rising pass rusher Jaelan Phillips on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. The 2021 first-round pick hadn’t practiced this week due to an oblique injury.

Running back Salvon Ahmed (Groin), tackle Terron Armstead (Back/Knee/Ankle), safety DeShon Elliot (Ankle/Groin) and center Connor Williams (Groin) were all limited on Friday and are questionable for the game, according to Miami’s final injury report.

The Bills began the week with six players on the injury report — five practiced in full by Friday. Free safety Jordan Poyer couldn’t practice this week due to a knee injury and is officially out for the divisional battle.

Tackle Ryan Bates (Ankle), edge rusher Leonard Floyd (Ankle), safety Micah Hyde (Hamstring), cornerback Taron Johnson (Hip), and defensive back Siran Neal (Ankle) were each cleared for the game.

Miami tight ends Tyler Kroft (Back) and Durham Smythe (Hamstring) were limited to begin the week but practiced in full on Friday.

The Dolphins have a chance to begin the year 4-0 since 1995, and Sunday’s matchup against the Bills should be under the primetime spotlight. Miami hasn’t won in Buffalo since 2016 — that may change if the Dolphins, averaging a league-best 43.3 points per game, continue riding early-season momentum.

