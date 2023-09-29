Dolphins vs. Bills Week 4 2023: Pre-game coverage, analysis, predictions, news, and more

The Miami Dolphins are on the road for the third time in the first four weeks of the 2023 NFL season, this time to visit the Buffalo Bills. We keep up with everything pre-, in-, and post-game for this AFC East divisional showdown.

The Miami Dolphins are 3-0 on the season, one of three teams to have won each of their first three games to start the 2023 NFL season. They are coming off a 70-point performance against the Denver Broncos, a game in which they had a 50-point margin of victory. Things are going well for the South Florida franchise, but they are now facing perhaps their toughest test for the early part of the season.

In Week 4, the Dolphins visit the Buffalo Bills, the three-time defending AFC East champions. Miami is being considered the top team in the NFL right now, but if they want to truly hold that position and prove they are Super Bowl contenders, they are going to have to take down the Bills in the process. Sunday marks the first of two meetings between the division rivals this season and Miami’s first chance to prove they are ready to take over the top of the AFC East.

Despite having the reigning AFC Offensive Player of the Month, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and Week, running back De’Von Achane, and coming off their record-setting offensive performance against the Broncos, this game will be a challenge for the Dolphins. Miami is 1-9 in their last ten games against the Bills and they have not won in Buffalo since Week 16 of the 2016 season - a game coached by Adam Gase for the Dolphins and Rex Ryan for the Bills. It has been a minute.

The last meeting between the Dolphins and Bills came in the Wild Card round of the 2022 playoffs, the third game between the clubs for the season. Miami was forced to start seventh-round rookie quarterback Sylar Thompson as injuries sidelined starter Tua Tagovailoa and backup Teddy Bridgewater. Buffalo opened the scoring with a mid-first-quarter touchdown from quarterback Josh Allen to tight end Dawson Knox. Bills running back James Cook then added a second score in the opening period to jump out to a 14-0 lead. In the second quarter, Buffalo extended the lead with an early field goal before Miami connected on three field goals and a touchdown pass from Thompson to tight end Mike Gesicki to tie the game at 17. The Bills kicked a field goal to end the half with a 20-17 advantage. Miami took the lead at the start of the third quarter when defensive lineman Zach Sieler returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Buffalo scored two touchdowns to re-take the lead, pushing it out to a 10-point advantage. In the fourth period, Miami scored once on a one-yard rush from running back Jeff Wilson, Jr., but were unable to put together another scoring drive. The Bills won 34-31 to eliminate Miami from the postseason.

Miami leads the all-time series 61-52-1.

The Bills are favored by 2.5 points for this week’s game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The oddsmakers, while expecting it to be a close game, also see this as an offensive shootout, setting the point total at 53.5, the highest mark of the weekend. The Dolphins are +124 on the moneyline while the Bills are -148.

As of Thursday, the Dolphins injury report included wide receiver River Cracraft (shoulder), wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (neck), and linebacker Jaelan Phillips (oblique), all of whom did not practice. The team also listed running back Salvon Ahmed (groin), tackle Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee), safety DeShon Elliott (ankle/groin), tight end Tyler Kroft (back), and center Connor Williams (groin) on the report, all as limited participants in Thursday’s practice. Also listed despite being full participants in the workout were cornerback Eli Apple (neck), tight end Julian Hill (ankle), and tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring).

The Bills' side of the injury report included long snapper Reid Ferguson (wrist) and safety Jordan Poyer (knee) as non-participants; offensive lineman Ryan Bates (ankle) and defensive back Siran Neal (ankle) as limited participants; and defensive end Leonard Floyd (ankle), safety Micah Hyde (hamstring), and cornerback Taron Johnson (hip) as full participants.

Both teams will release an updated injury report, including game-day designations, on Friday.

We have everything you need to know to watch this weekend’s game right here, giving you a one-stop shop for everything Dolphins at Bills.

Miami Dolphins (3-0) at (2-1) Buffalo Bills

2023 NFL Week 4

When: Sunday, October 1, 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 1, 1 p.m. ET TV Coverage: CBS

Broadcast Team: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Related Miami Dolphins Radio Network stations across South Florida

SB Nation Bills Coverage: Buffalo Rumblings | @BuffRumblings