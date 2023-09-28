Lions vs. Packers winners picks: Week 4 Thursday night odds

The Thursday Night Football kick off to Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season is tonight with the Detroit Lions visiting the Green Bay Packers. An NFC North rivalry game should make for a good, especially with the Lions trying to prove they are competitors in the conference this year, while the Packers are trying to prove they are still in the running despite moving from quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love this year.

Both teams enter the game with a 2-1 record, tied for the division lead. The Lions are favored by 2.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The point-total for the game is set at 45, with the Lions -142 on the moneyline while the Packers are +120.

Our straight-up winners picks pool continues this week, and every week between opening night of the season and the Super Bowl. While we make our straight up picks, we also have the ability to make picks against the spread and on the over/under for the game. You can check those out in the tabs on the widget below from Tallysight.

Before we do get to the picks for tonight’s game, here are our results from last week and the overall standings for the season.

Week 3:

George Forder 12-4

Josh Houtz 12-4

Marek Brave 10-6

James McKinney 10-6

Sumeet Jena 9-7*

Jake Mendel 9-7

Kevin Nogle 8-8

Overall:

James McKinney 30-18

Kevin Nogle 30-18

Marek Brave 29-19

Josh Houtz 29-19

Jake Mendel 29-19

George Forder 28-20*

Sumeet Jena 27-21

------------

Nick Sabatino 18-14***

*Jena missed the Thursday night game, which we assess as a loss for the purposes of the overall standings throughout the season.

*Forder missed a pick in Week 1 and I did not catch it until now. It has been updated in the standings as a loss.

***Nick Sabatino missed making his picks last week, so he is still sitting at 18-14 on the season. We will continue to track his picks throughout the rest of the season, but we will not include him in the overall standings.

Here are our Week 4 Thursday night picks: