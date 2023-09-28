Thursday Night Football: Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packer Live Thread & Game Information

Week four of the 2023 NFL season kicks off this evening with an NFC North showdown when the Detroit Lions travel to take on the Green Bay Packers. The Lions come into this week off a win over the Atlanta Falcons 20 to 6. Prior to last week, Detroit had split their previous two games, losing to the Seattle Seahawks 31 to 37 in week two and defeating the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs in week one 21 to 20. On the other side of the ball, the Packers are also coming off a win last weekend, defeating the New Orleans Saints in a dramatic comeback 18 to 17. Green Bay also split their first two games of the season winning week one over the Chicago Bears 38 to 20 and then dropping their week two game to the Atlanta Falcons 25 to 24.

Please use this thread to follow and discuss this evening’s game and any other news from around the NFL this past week and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to continue to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. Also please remember that sharing, discussing, or requesting illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform

Detroit Lions (2-1) 2nd NFC North @ Green Bay Packers (2-1) 1st NFC North