Tua Tagovailoa wins AFC Offensive Player of the Month

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for his impressive start to the 2023 NFL season, the team announced on social media a short time ago.

The 5th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has hit the ground running in 2023, completing 72 of 104 passes for 1,024 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions. He currently has a 121.9 passer rating, which leads the league. Tagovailoa also leads the league in yards per attempt with 10.1 yards.

According to the Dolphins' official site, Tagovailoa is the first Miami quarterback to win AFC Offensive Player of the Month in 30 years, when Scott Mitchell won the award back in 1993. Tua becomes only the third player in franchise history to win the award, behind Mitchell and, of course, Dan Marino.

Earlier this week, Tagovailoa was named the FedEx Air Player of the Week for the second time this season. He was also named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his 466-yard, 3-touchdown performance vs. the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1.

The 2023 NFL season is far from over, but through three weeks, no team in football is playing at a higher level than Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins. The question now is whether or not this team can go up to Buffalo and beat the AFC East champions, the Buffalo Bills — something Tagovailoa is very aware the team needs to do to take the next step.

“Oh, we got to beat these guys. That’s how I see it. I don’t think there’s any other way to look at it. We got to beat these guys. They’re the next team up, and that’s how I think all our guys see it. We’re not worried about anyone else right now this week, except for the Bills.”

