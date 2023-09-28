Where will the Dolphins at Bills game be televised?

The Miami Dolphins visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the first meeting of the annual home-and-home series between the AFC East division rivals. The Bills entered the 2023 regular season as one of the favorites to make it to the Super Bowl at the end of the year while the Dolphins are now considered the top team in the league following a 70-point performance in Week 3. This Week 4 contest may be the best game on the schedule for the weekend, but where will you be able to see it?

This week’s game will be broadcast by CBS, with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff and the company’s top commentating crew of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson calling the game. It is also getting the top coverage across the country.

For Florida, the entire state outside of the Tampa market will get the game, as will all of Georgia and Alabama. Up north, all of New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine will have the game. Alaska and Hawaii are also on the broadcast schedule for Dolphins at Bills.

Nearly all of Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Arizona, New Jersey, North Dakota, and Washington are slated to get the game. Portions of Texas, New Mexico, California, Idaho, Montana, South Dakota, Iowa, Illinois, North Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia, and Pennsylvania should also be receiving the game.

Some of the markets could request a change to or from the game as the week progresses.

Here is the coverage map from 506Sports.com. The Dolphins at Bills game is in red.