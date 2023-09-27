Dolphins sweep FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week awards for Week 3 performance

The Miami Dolphins made history this past Sunday when they scored 70 points on the Denver Broncos and won by a 50-point margin. It was a beatdown that had yet to be seen since the 1960s and one we likely will not see again. The Dolphins continue to receive recognition for what they did in Week 3.

The Dolphins swept the FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Week awards for Week 3. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was named the Air Player of the Week, the second time he has won the award this season. He previously won the award in Week 1 after throwing for 466 yards and three touchdowns against the Los Angeles Chargers. For Week 3, he threw for 309 yards with four touchdowns.

Rookie running back De’Von Achane was named the Ground Player of the Week after he ran for 203 yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 30 yards and two more touchdowns. Achane had previously recorded one career carry, a Week 2 effort against the New England Patriots, picking up five yards.

Achane was also named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his Week 3 performance.

Miami looks to continue their offensive domination this week as the face the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff of the AFC East rivalry game is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday from Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium.