Dolphins rookie RB De’Von Achane named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for breakout performance vs. Broncos

Miami Dolphins rookie running back De’Von Achane may have made his official debut in week two vs. the New England Patriots. But it was Sunday vs. the Denver Broncos where he made the most impact, carrying the ball 18 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught 4 of 4 targets for 30 yards and two touchdowns.

Now, for the first time in his young NFL career, Achane has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his dominant performance in Miami’s 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos.

Rook making his mark.



Congrats @ffvmousvon_ on being named AFC Offensive Player of the Week!

The 21-year-old speed demon from Texas A&M was drafted by Miami in the third round (84th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel was ecstatic for the pick. But after an offseason filled with one running back rumor after another, it was anyone’s guess as to how big of a role he might have in his rookie season. And then, in week three, the training wheels came off, and we saw one of the most explosive running backs this season.

According to ZebraSports, Achane rushed for +104 yards over expected — which is the most by a Dolphins running back in the Next-Gen Sports era. Additionally, his 21.93 MPH on his 67-yard run was the fastest by any back this season. #DatBoiGood

every touch (i think) @ffvmousvon_ vs. broncos | #finsup

stats:



stats:



18 carries

203 yards

11.28 YPC

2 touchdowns

4 receptions

4 targets

30 yards

2 touchdowns

PFF grade: 94.4

PFF grade: 94.4

fantasy points: a lot

And if you’re a sicko like me who is enamored by Fantasy Football, Achane is currently RB6 — with more than double the number of fantasy points as Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. It’s also more than Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson, but who’s keeping track?

De’Von Achane is #good, and the Buffalo Bills better be ready. Because I know we all remember another back in Miami that rushed for back-to-back 200-yard games. And if I’m not mistaken, one of those was against the Bills! #FinsUp

